Harriet Finch actress Katherine Dow Blyton fears her Emmerdale character may be axed following the murder of Mark Malone.

The soap star has appeared as the troubled vicar in the ITV soap for seven years, but is worried her days are “numbered”.

Viewers will know Harriet helped bury Mark’s body last summer when Dawn Taylor shot him.

Harriet Finch on Emmerdale: What did Katherine Dow Blyton say?

While the character is struggling to come to terms with what she’s done, Katherine hinted at potential “consequences”.

The 56-year-old actress told The Sun: “You always worry that your days might be numbered.

“There have got to be consequences, whether that happens a year down the line or two years down the line, you can’t get away with murder.

“But I’ll stay for as long as they want me to stay. I love the show and the role; thank heavens for it.”

Katherine added that she even gets stopped in the street over her character’s storyline.

In addition, she said: “Some viewers meet me and say I’m going to get judged by God because of this current storyline!

“On Twitter sometimes people think I can be a bit more help than I possibly can be.

“I don’t know if that’s because they see the dog collar on screen.”

What’s the latest with Harriet?

Things aren’t looking good for Harriet on the soap.

Originally Harriet buried Malone’s body in a grave next to the church.

However, when the occupant’s daughter wanted to exhume her father’s body, Will and Harriet moved the body to Home Farm.

But the guilt-ridden vicar has been on a downward spiral since the cover-up.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katherine revealed Harriet will take the blame when Malone’s body is found.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: “There have to be consequences – that body is not going to stay in the ground forever. It’ll be terrifying – I can’t even imagine how that’s going to get resolved. But these bodies are inevitably found aren’t they?

“Harriet will take the blame – and let’s face it, she did crack him with a kettle, she did bury him and destroy evidence. Her hands aren’t exactly clean.

“She would take the fall for Dawn and protect her.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

