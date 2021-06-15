Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7pm with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursday, but the schedule has changed. Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is not on tonight (Tuesday, June 15 2021).

Usually Emmerdale would be on at 7pm. However tonight UEFA Euro 2020 Live will be on from 7.10pm-10.20pm.

Emmerdale usually airs every week night (Credit: ITV)

It will be France v Germany with an 8pm kick-off.

Where can I watch this week’s episodes of Emmerdale?

However if you want to watch this week’s episodes of the ITV soap, they’re available to watch on ITV Hub.

This week’s episodes up until Sunday’s episode (June 20) are available on ITV Hub.

When will Emmerdale be on this week?

If you’d prefer to watch the episodes on TV when they air, Emmerdale will continue tomorrow night (Wednesday, June 16) at 6.45pm.

This week’s Emmerdale episodes are on ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

There will be an hour episode on Thursday (June 17) at 8pm.

Then on Sunday there will be a half hour episode at 7.30pm.

SPOILERS: What’s happening in this week’s episodes?

Recently Bernice returned to the village and made it clear she wants her ex-fiancé Liam back. However he is engaged to Leyla.

In this week’s episodes Leyla worries her wedding day is jinxed.

Bernice is determined to win Liam back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim murdered and Will’s caught red-handed?

However on her wedding day Leyla is horrified to find Bernice wearing a wedding dress.

Soon Bernie makes a last-ditch plea to Liam…

Meanwhile Leanna has been having personal training sessions with Billy Fletcher and it’s become clear she has a crush on him.

This week, Leanna gets tipsy and ends up embarrassing herself as she tries to make a move on Billy.

What will he do?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

This week’s episodes of Emmerdale are available on ITV Hub.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching this week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know