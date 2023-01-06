Emmerdale usually airs on Friday nights at 7.30pm, however the soap will be on at an early tonight.

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Tonight Emmerdale will air at the slightly earlier time of 7pm.

This is the Live FA Cup Football will be airing from 7.30pm on ITV1.

It’s Manchester United v Everton with kick-off starting at 8pm.

This also means there will be no episode of Coronation Street tonight.

If you need to catch up on this week’s Emmerdale episodes, they’re available to watch on ITVX.

Bernice’s latest actions leave Mandy furious (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: What happens in tonight’s episode?

This week Bernice was offered the job at the B&B.

She told Mandy she wanted to finish as soon as possible so she can get started at the B&B, but Mandy told her she needed to work her one months notice.

Tonight Mandy is furious when she finds out Bernice is planning to keep doing Wendy and Bob’s hair after she leaves, taking business away from the salon.

Mandy fires her on the spot and Bernice is happy to know it’s played out exactly how she wanted it to.

Dawn and Kim clash (Credit: ITV)

Recently Dawn began working for Kim, but started to regret missing out on her children’s lives.

She decided she wasn’t going to continue to work for Kim.

But tonight Dawn and Kim argue and soon it reaches a boiling point.

This week April got into trouble for wearing bright nail polish to school, that was given to her by Naomi.

April was sent home from school and Rhona wasn’t impressed.

When Naomi discovered that Rhona suggested she’s a bad influence on April, she confronted Rhona.

But tonight Nicola drips poison about Naomi’s influence on April to Rhona.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

