EastEnders usually airs on Wednesdays but the soap is unfortunately cancelled tonight (Wednesday February 8, 2023).

Instead, the missed episode will air later in the week.

When can you catch up on EastEnders?

The missed episode will air tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders won’t air tonight.

The soap usually airs at 7.30pm on BBC One, but tonight will be an exception.

Instead, coverage of the FA Cup will air in it’s place as Sunderland take on Fulham.

Tonight’s missed episode of the soap will now air tomorrow at 7.30pm (Thursday February 9, 2023).

This means that the original episode for Thursday will now air on Friday at 7.30pm (Friday February 10, 2023).

By the end of the week, fans will be back up to date with all of the goings on in Walford.

Phew!

Nish and Phil clash (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from tomorrow night’s episode

Tomorrow night, Nish and Vinny betray Suki by starting a war with the Mitchells.

Phil confronts Nish over his schemes but Suki gives Nish an alibi.

Later on, the Minute Mart is trashed by an intruder, making Suki turn her fury towards Nish.

Eve heads to support Suki by cleaning up the mess and then goes to comfort her after hearing a row break out.

But, will Suki be grateful for the support?

Elsewhere, Whitney loses her baby scan photo and reveals everything to Chelsea.

Chelsea does her best to give Whitney some advice.

But, will Whitney be comforted by Chelsea’s words?

Also, Lola and Emma meet up for lunch to talk through their differences.

But, will they be able to bond?

And, Sonia tries to choose the right moment to break the news to Jed that it’s time for him to move out.

Will she be able to break the news to him?

All this and more in Thursday night’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

