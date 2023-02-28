EastEnders fans hail ‘best soap on TV’ as Whitney and Zack’s baby diagnosis has them in tears

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday February 27, 2023), saw Whitney and Zack learn that their baby had Edward’s Syndrome.

Whitney then decided that she would terminate her pregnancy.

Now fans have hailed the show the ‘best soap on TV’ after being left in tears by the scenes.

Whitney and Zack’s baby had Edward’s Syndrome (Credit: BBC)

Whitney and Zack received their baby diagnosis

Preparing for their hospital appointment last night, Zack told Whitney to not think about the ‘what ifs’ and go to the appointment with a positive mindset.

He then have her his lucky black cat charm.

Inside the hospital room, Whitney and Zack received some heartbreaking news.

Their baby has Edward’s Syndrome.

This meant that the baby would most likely die before or shortly after birth.

After struggling to process the news, Whitney told Zack that she would be terminating the pregnancy.

She had to think about what was best for the baby, finding out that the baby was a girl.

Whitney didn’t want her daughter to suffer and decided to go ahead with the termination.

Fans were left emotional (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears hailing EastEnders ‘best soap on TV’

After watching Whitney and Zack receive their baby diagnosis and decide to terminate the pregnancy, EastEnders fans have been left in tears.

They’ve hailed the show the ‘best soap on TV.’

One viewer cried: “I’ve watched EastEnders on and off since the very first episode and tonight’s scenes between Zack and Whitney had me in tears… this is why it is the best soap on British TV.’

I’ve watched #EastEnders on and off since the very first episode and tonight’s scenes between Zack and Whitney me in tears…. this is why it is the best soap on British TV — Melanie harling (@CymruWales24) February 27, 2023

Last nights episode of #EastEnders was heartbreaking. Whitney needs happiness and all she has had is heartbreak 😭😭😭 — My Ballum Heart 💓 (@RobronareMyLife) February 28, 2023

Poor Whitney & Zack. That scene was 💔 and I was reduced to 😪. Well done @ShonaBM & James for an exceptional performance

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Eastenders — Pam (@Osmondmania) February 27, 2023

Another fan wrote: “Last night’s episode of EastEnders was heartbreaking. Whitney needs happiness and all she has had is heartbreak.”

A third viewer tweeted: “Poor Whitney and Zack. That scene was heartbreaking and I was reduced to tears. Well done Shona and James for an exceptional performance.”

A fourth fan commented: “Whitney and Zack… Hearing their baby will die shortly before or after birth. That was so heartbreaking.”

Zack and Whitney say goodbye to Peach (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What’s next for Whitney and Zack?

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Whitney and Zack say a heartbreaking goodbye to their daughter, Peach.

They’re devastated when they find out that their daughter’s existence isn’t legally recognised.

As Zack spends time in the hospital’s faith room, he’s upset by an expectant dad’s attitude towards him.

Whitney decides to spend time with Peach before both parents say their final goodbye to her, leaving her at the hospital.

How will Whitney and Zack cope with their loss?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!