EastEnders spoilers: Whitney self-destructs as she gets baby diagnosis?

Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that, as the results of Whitney Dean’s baby test come in, the heartbroken mum-to-be threatens to self-destruct.

Whitney and the baby’s father, Zack, have been struggling after learning that their unborn child has omphalocele – a condition which means the baby may not survive.

With Whitney set to learn that the baby has Edward’s Syndrome, EastEnders spoilers have revealed that she may spiral into a self-destructive breakdown.

Can Zack support Whitney through her heartbreak?

What will she decide to do?

Zack attempts to mask his fears as he attends a hospital appointment with Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Whitney gets a heartbreaking baby diagnosis

As the week begins, Zack tries to remain hopeful, for Whitney’s sake.

Together, he and Whitney head to the hospital for the results of their CVS test.

However, their world collapses when the baby is diagnosed with Edward’s Syndrome.

This genetic condition will impact the baby through its whole life – if it survives the pregnancy.

What will Zack and Whitney choose to do next?

How will Whitney react?

Sharon encourages Zack to be supportive of Whitney (Credit: BBC)

Zack struggles to be there for Whitney

The following day, heartbroken Zack struggles to deal with his baby’s prognosis.

He can’t face joining Whitney at the hospital for her follow-up appointment.

He speaks to Sharon, who gives him some words of encouragement.

Following Sharon’s advice, he heads into the hospital to support Whitney.

Meanwhile, Whitney is utterly devastated by the baby news.

Can Zack be there for her in Whitney’s time of need?

An upset Whitney pushes her loved ones away (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney spirals into self-destruction

In her heartbreak, Whitney pushes her family and friends away, spiralling into a self-destructive streak.

Meanwhile, after a heart-to-heart with Eve, Zack knows that he needs to be there for Whitney.

He goes to see Whitney at no.1.

Hoping to support her, he tells Whitney that she is not to blame for their baby’s diagnosis.

Will it sink in?

Can Zack support Whitney through her heartbreak?

