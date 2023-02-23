Newest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that Nish Panesar targets unwitting Mitch Baker in a jealous rage, as the handyman is caught up in tensions between Nish and Suki.

Nish has big plans for his and Suki’s marriage blessing – plans which leave Suki feeling conflicted.

When she grows closer to Mitch, Nish is jealous and insecure.

What will he do to Mitch?

Nish drops a marriage bombshell on Suki

As the story begins, Nish tells Suki that their marriage blessing ceremony has been brought forward to Thursday.

He explains that there has been an unexpected change in schedule.

Secretly horrified, reluctant Suki tries to stall for time.

She tells him that Thursday is too short notice and tries to put the blessing off to a later date.

However, Nish pushes forward with re-arranging the event.

Suki bonds with handyman Mitch

Later, as a tap breaks, Suki is forced to call on Mitch for help.

Mitch and Suki bond talking about the stresses of family life.

Softening up on Mitch, Suki offers him a permanent position as a handyman for their tenants.

But, unbeknownst to them both, Nish watches on from across the Square as Mitch leaves No.41. Despite their relationship being nothing but innocent, Nish is fuming.

A jealous rage stirs within Nish.

But what will he do next?

EastEnders spoilers: jealous Nish targets Mitch

Later, at the Minute Mart, Nish invites Honey to his and Suki’s marriage blessing.

Honey and Suki are left feeling awkward at the exchange.

Later at The Vic, Mitch accidentally reveals that he has been helping Suki out with their tenants.

Jealous at Suki spending time with Mitch, Nish makes a menacing call to Ravi.

What does he have planned?

Later at Walford East, Suki overhears Nish and Ravi talking about Mitch.

The pair erupt into a blazing row.

Suki insists that Nish is the only man for her.

But what are Nish and Ravi planning for Mitch?

Can Suki talk them out of it?

