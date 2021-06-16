Coronation Street usually airs Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s, but the schedule has changed this week. Is Coronation Street on tonight?

No, Coronation Street is not on tonight (Wednesday, June 16).

The first episode of this week aired on Monday (June 14).

ITV’s schedule has changed this week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: When do new episodes of Coronation Street drop on ITV Hub?

Coronation Street will continue on Thursday (June 17) and there will be an episode on Sunday (June 20).

However if you don’t want to wait for the episodes to air, there is another way to watch the episodes.

Where can I watch this week’s episodes of Coronation Street?

On Monday, ITV uploaded this week’s episodes to ITV Hub. Monday, Thursday and Sunday’s episode are already on there ready to be watched.

Next week’s episode will be available to watch from Monday (June 21).

SPOILERS: What’s happening in this week’s episodes?

Nina returns home after being out all night.

When she’s ill-prepared for a meeting at the factory she tells Sarah to stick her job.

In the Rovers she drinks with a man named Hughie, who she met the night before.

This week’s episodes are on ITV Hub (Credit: ITV)

Daisy is disapproving when Hughie suggests they go back to his hotel and Daisy tells Abi she’s worried about Nina.

In the hotel bar, Nina spots Corey with Tommy Orpington. Tommy shows off Corey’s ‘Best new Talent’ award and Nina tells Tommy how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death.

As they go to leave, Nina picks up the award and follows them.

Leanne is back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tyrone and Fiz reunite over shock death?

Meanwhile Nick, Leanne and Simon return home. DS Glynn pays them a visit and says how important her evidence is for putting Harvey away and preventing him from ruining more lives.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

