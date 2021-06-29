Daisy Midgeley confirms Alya Nazir‘s suspicions after propositioning Ryan Connor, according to the latest Coronation Street spoilers.

The Rovers barmaid makes her move and cheekily places her hand on Ryan’s leg in soap scenes set to air next week.

This is despite Ryan defending Daisy over suggestions she fancies him. But how will Ryan react?

Daisy makes her intentions very clear to Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy lays the foundations

Soap fans will see Daisy prepare for her seduction attempt early on next week.

During Monday’s episode, Alya begins to wonder whether Daisy may have an ulterior motive after she convinces him her scheme to help him DJ full-time is more attractive than working at The Bistro.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures

Indeed, Daisy goes even further and teams up with Ryan to put together a business proposal for him to play his music in people’s gardens.

However, by the time the midweek episodes roll around, Daisy’s brainstorming leads to a clash with Alya… and things are set to get even worse between them…

Daisy and Alya clash

Ryan’s first gig with his new business is performing at Simon Barlow’s 18th bash.

However, Daisy gets one over Alya by having a pal who runs a boutique offer Alya a statement outfit… but unfortunately Daisy has also bagged the same dress and made it to the party first, ruining Alya’s look.

Buzzing over the success of his debut gig, Ryan hails Daisy to Alya for everything she’s done for him. But Alya makes it clear she reckons Daisy is interested in more than how he mixes his tunes.

Daisy arrives at the garden DJ party wearing a very similar dress to Alya (Credit: ITV)

Daisy doesn’t waste any more time

After Daisy gets Ryan another gig booking, Alya has words with her.

But Daisy lets Ryan know immediately after Alya confronting her… and is on hand to comfort him after the booking gets cancelled.

She then perks him up with plenty of cocktails and even makes out she has no idea where he is when Alya comes looking for him.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Ryan to break Alya’s heart as he cheats with Daisy?

Later Daisy places her hand on Ryan’s leg and offer him a different kind of concoction.

Would he prefer a cocktail called ‘The Naggy Girlfriend’? Or might he fancy a taste of ‘The Night of Wild Passion’?

Sounds like Ryan may have a headache much worse than a cocktail hangover on the way…

Will Ryan betray Alya with Daisy? (Credit: ITV)

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

This week’s episodes of Coronation Street are now available on ITV Hub.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30pm on Fridays on ITV.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.