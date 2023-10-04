In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, October 4), Freddie got arrested for attempted murder after his attack on Theo.

The police turned up and soon put the handcuffs on him before escorting him into a police car.

But, with Freddie’s arrest for attempted murder airing, is Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders?

Freddie was arrested (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie’s arrest

Tonight in EastEnders, Freddie and Stacey tried to think of a way to help Freddie get let off lightly for his attack on Theo.

As Freddie feared that he was exactly like his dad, Stacey tried to help him calm down.

Eve then turned up and quickly helped both Stacey and Freddie come up with a plan.

Stacey grabbed a wrench and placed it next to Theo as he stirred. They then all thought of a story in which Freddie hit Theo with the iron in self defence.

As the police turned up they soon arrested Freddie for attempted murder though as they put him in handcuffs.

Freddie was petrified as he was escorted into a police car, fearing that he’d go to prison.

Bobby is taking a break from the soap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Bobby Brazier leaving EastEnders as Freddie Slater?

After Freddie’s arrest, fans may be fearing that Freddie will go down for attempted murder (or worse if Theo ends up dead!)

At the moment, Bobby Brazier is currently wowing everyone in the Strictly ballroom as he competes on this year’s series of the hit dance competition.

But, does this mean that Bobby Brazier is leaving EastEnders? Is Freddie leaving Walford?

Well, Bobby Brazier has confirmed that he is taking a break from the soap as he focuses on his dance moves.

In September, speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Bobby confirmed a temporary exit from the BBC soap, admitting: “I’m taking a break. I’ve filmed it all, and I’m not telling you. I’ll be back.”

But, what will this mean for Freddie? Will he end up going to prison for his attack on Theo? And just how long will he be gone for? Is there any way Freddie can get away with this?

