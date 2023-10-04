EastEnders spoilers tonight: What will Stacey and Freddie do in the aftermath of the attack?

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, October 4), Stacey and Freddie try to process Freddie’s attack on Theo.

As Theo lies on the Slater kitchen floor, Freddie and Stacey panic about what’s happened.

What will Stacey and Freddie do in the aftermath of the attack in EastEnders spoilers?

Will Theo survive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: The aftermath of the attack

Last night (Tuesday, October 3), Theo broke into Stacey’s house believing that he was destined to be with her.

With Stacey all alone, Theo cornered her in the kitchen and told her that he didn’t want it to come to this but he had no other choice.

He then pinned Stacey to the floor with the intent of raping her. Fortunately, Freddie came in before he could carry on after hearing Stacey struggle.

Freddie then pulled Theo off Stacey and hit him before grabbing an iron from the side.

He then hit Theo with hit, knocking him unconscious. As his anger grew, he couldn’t stop attacking him.

Tonight, Stacey and Freddie try to deal with the aftermath of the attack. But, will Theo survive? Or, has Freddie killed him?

Anna tries to save Freddie and Bobby’s friendship (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Anna tries to restore the peace

Anna tries to restore the peace between Freddie and Bobby, speaking to Bobby about Freddie’s behaviour.

She then tells Bobby about Freddie’s tense conversation with Graham, prompting them both to go out and search for Freddie.

They both worry that he’s going to do something he’ll regret. But, will they find Freddie?

Kat reassures Lily (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lily has her doubts

Over dinner with Kat and Phil, Lily breaks down as baby Charli cries. She then rushes off from the dinner as she fears that she’s a bad mum.

Chasing after Lily, Kat tries to support her by sharing her parenting experience with Zoe.

As Lily worries that she’s too young to look after Charli, Kat reassures her that, with Stacey’s help, she will be a wonderful mum.

With Lily having her doubts, can she put her fear to one side and be there for her little girl?

