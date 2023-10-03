EastEnders spoilers tonight: Shock scenes to air between Stacey and Theo

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, October 3), shock scenes are set to air between Stacey and Theo.

After court, Theo decides to break into Stacey’s house as a shock incident happens.

But, how much danger is Stacey in with Theo in EastEnders spoilers?

Theo breaks into the Slater house (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Theo breaks into Stacey’s house

After the heart-breaking decision in court, Stacey’s left feeling unsafe and on edge.

Despite all that Stacey has done to keep him away from her, Theo still believes that Stacey loves him as much as he loves her.

He thinks that they are destined to be together and will end up in a relationship.

As Stacey’s home alone, Theo then breaks into her house as a shock incident takes place. But, what does Theo do? How much danger is Stacey in?

Freddie’s head is a mess (Credit: BBC)

Freddie has a tough day

After meeting up with Graham again, Freddie is struggling to process how cold his dad is.

He desperately wanted him to confess to raping his mum, wanting him to look him in the eyes as he said it.

Tonight, Anna tries to reassure Freddie that he’s not like his dad despite Freddie fearing that everyone views him as the same.

Freddie worries that he’ll become just like Graham as he shares the same DNA as him.

Having a tough day, everything soon becomes too much for Freddie to handle.

Trying to restore his friendship with Bobby, Freddie fails to make things right.

Later, his day gets worse as he rows with Stacey and gets into an argument in The Vic.

As Freddie feels like nothing can go right for him, his emotions are all over the place.

But, can Freddie forget about Graham and move forwards? Or, will he let him continue to play on his mind?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!