EastEnders star Bobby Brazier confirms exit from soap ahead of Strictly 2023

Bobby Brazier has become EastEnders’ Rising Star recently but things may be set to change as he confirms his exit from the soap.

This comes as he prepares to take to the dancefloor as he competes in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But is Bobby leaving the role of Freddie Slater for good? Will he return to EastEnders?

Freddie kissed Anna (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Freddie betrayed Bobby

Recently in EastEnders, Anna found out that Lucy Beale was her sister and was furious at Bobby for killing her.

After Cindy turned up at The Vic on Anna’s birthday, Anna lashed out at Bobby and turned to Freddie instead.

She and Freddie then went to the chippie and slept together. Freddie had confided in Alfie about his guilty secret but the news soon reached Ian. With Ian unable to keep the secret to himself, he blurted it out in the pub in front of Bobby.

Bobby was heartbroken at his friend’s betrayal. He’d really liked Anna and couldn’t believe they both betrayed him. But could this fallout with Bobby cause Freddie to leave Walford behind?

Bobby will be back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby Brazier confirms EastEnders exit

Actor Bobby Brazier is soon set to compete against other celebrities in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. However, this will mean that he’ll have to dedicate a lot of time to practicing his dance moves.

Due to this, Bobby Brazier has revealed that he’ll be taking a short break from the soap whilst he takes part in the talent show.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Bobby confirmed a brief exit from the soap, stating: “I’m taking a break. I’ve filmed it all, and I’m not telling you. I’ll be back.”

But, what will be Freddie’s exit storyline? And, will it have anything to do with Bobby and Anna? How long will Freddie be away from Walford?

