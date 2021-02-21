Harry Redknapp is set to join EastEnders, according to a new report.

The former footballer and manager turned sports pundit and reality star, 73, has apparently impressed the soap’s bosses.

So much so that he is allegedly about to join the cast as a possible Mick Carter sidekick.

According to a report in The Mirror, Harry is keen to try his hand at acting.

And, despite not having any acting training or experience, the BBC is confident he will be a great addition to the cast.

Harry Redknapp with his beloved wife Sandra (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Harry Redknapp really joining EastEnders?

A source told the paper: “Harry will be a great addition to EastEnders.

“Even though he has no traditional acting experience, his character and charm are more than enough to stand him in good stead on the show.”

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Charles’ trolls

They also added that as he grew up in the East End as a lad, he already has the accent and mannerisms down to a tee.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Harry said he has his own storyline in mind if he were to join EastEnders.

He fancies himself as Mick Carter’s sidekick, and that they’ll go into business together.

Read more: Idris Elba confirms Luther film is happening

Harry explained: “I come into the pub, they turn around shocked and I say: ‘I’ve moved round the corner.’ Mick then says: ‘We’re starting up a little business. A bit of this, bit of that.'”

Harry won 2018’s I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! (Credit: ITV)

Does Harry have an acting background?

Although Harry hasn’t acted before, his media persona has skyrocketed since he won I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

Since then he’s become a regular on sports programs as well as appearing as a talking head in various documentaries.

He even has his own successful podcast, The Harry Redknapp Show.

Here he’s interviewed plenty of celebs and sports stars.

This has included his own football star son Jamie Redknapp as well as the likes of Piers Morgan, Sir Rod Stewart and Mark Wright.

Harry says he’d like to star alongside Danny Dyer (Credit: BBC)

And as for Harry’s home roots in East London, he was born in Poplar and grew up in Mile End.

He came from a family of dockers, as did his wife Sandra’s family.

Speaking to The Guardian he said he still stays in touch with many of his mates from back in the day.

He said: “People ain’t no better where I live today on Sandbanks than they are in Burdett Road. My best mates are still living in Burdett Road.”

ED has contacted Harry Redknapp’s representatives and the BBC for comment.

Would you like to see Harry in EastEnders? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.