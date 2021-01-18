The Platts have been a part of Coronation Street for many years.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Monday, January 18) the Platt family face saying goodbye to No.8.

Last year David sold the property to one of Ray’s friends, Roxy, under the pretence he would be able to rent the house back and the company buying the house could fix the sinkhole in the garden.

However they soon discovered it was a trick and Ray planned to knock down the Street for a new development.

But how long have the Platt family lived on Coronation Street?

Coronation Street: Who are the Platts?

Gail Rodwell first appeared on the soap in 1974. Back then she was known as Gail Potter and wouldn’t become a Platt until 1991, when she married Martin Platt.

In 1974, Gail moved into No.11 as Elsie Tanner’s lodger. Gail’s first husband was Brian Tilsley, who is the biological father of Nick and Sarah. But Brian died in 1989.

Gail and her first husband Brian (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Martin began to comfort Gail after Brian’s death and eventually the two began a relationship. Soon Gail fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy, David, on Christmas Day 1990. They married the following year.

Martin went on to adopt Sarah and Nick. Nick kept the surname Tilsley, however Sarah’s last name was changed to Platt.

When did the Platts move into No.8?

Martin and Gail are the first to buy No.8 Coronation Street, as it was built on the site where the former factory and community centre was.

Gail and Martin bought No.8 in 1991 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

They moved in with Nick, Sarah and David and have lived there ever since.

In 2013, David and wife Kylie bought No.8 off Gail.

Who has lived at No.8?

In 2000, the Platt family welcomed another member when 13-year-old Sarah gave birth to a daughter, Bethany.

In 2002, Gail’s third husband Richard Hillman came to live with them. However he turned out to be a killer.

In 2003 in a murder-suicide attempt, when he tried to kill himself, Gail, Sarah, David and Bethany by driving into the canal. But only Richard died.

In 2007, Sarah and Bethany moved to Milan.

Between 2009 and 2010, Gail’s fourth husband Joe McIntyre lived at No.8. However he died in a boat accident in 2010.

In 2011, David met Kylie Turner in Tenerife where she worked as a cage dancer. They soon began a relationship and she moved in No.8.

David bought the house in 2013 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Once married, they won custody of Kylie’s son Max, who was previously looked after by his aunt Becky.

A new owner and the return of Sarah and Bethany

Kylie later fell pregnant with a daughter, however as she slept with David’s brother Nick, she was unsure who the father way.

Baby girl, Lily, was born in August 2013. A DNA test was done, which proved David was her father. The same year, David and Kylie bought the house from Gail.

In 2015, Bethany and Sarah returned to Weatherfield from Milan and stayed in the house. Between 2014 and 2016, Gail’s fifth husband Michael Rodwell lived at No.8.

Sarah and Bethany moved back into No.8 when they returned from Milan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2016, Kylie was killed by Clayton Hibbs when he stabbed her outside of the kebab shop. She died on the street in David’s arms.

Later that year, David met Shona Ramsey and the two grew close. However he discovered she was Clayton’s mother and ended things.

But eventually the two got together and she moved in. The couple got married in 2019, becoming a stepmother to Max and Lily.

Shona is David’s second wife (Credit: ITV)

On Christmas Day 2019, Shona was shot and eventually went into a coma, where she suffered memory loss and was unable to remember her life with David.

In 2019, Shona was moved into a rehabilitation centre. Afterwards she moved back to the cobbles, where she stayed with Roy in his flat above the café. But she recently moved back into No.8 with David, Gail and the kids.

