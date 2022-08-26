Home and Away legend Alf Stewart quits Summer Bay after 34 years

Home and Away character Alf Stewart is leaving after 34 years, but will he be back?

The character recently shocked viewers when he told his daughter Roo that he planned to leave Summer Bay to be with soulmate Martha.

However actor Ray Meagher has revealed his character would be ‘devastated’ at the idea of leaving The Bay for good.

Alf wasn’t the same when he returned to The Bay (Credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away: Alf’s decision

Alf began to contemplate his life in Summer Bay when he returned from his trip to Merimbula clearly in a bad mood.

A concerned Roo did some digging and found out Martha is staying put in Merimbula.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk Ray said: “[Roo] is not happy about it at all, she wants them to get back together and be happy.

He continues saying the reason Roo gave her a kidney was so Martha and Alf could have more time together and from Roo’s point of view it seems her mother is pulling that apart.

He added: “He mulled over it and mulled over it and makes the decision and says: ‘I’m leaving The Bay’.

“Obviously Roo can’t believe it but I think she’s ultimately of the opinion of ultimately, she can’t stop him.”

Alf makes the decision to go be with Martha, but will he be back? (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Alf leaving for good?

Ray suggested that if Alf was to go Roo would regularly visit him.

Soon Roo suggests that Alf split his time between the two, but he’s not keen on the idea and thus resolves to leave for good.

Subsequent scenes will see Alf leave, but is that it?

When asked if this is the last we’ve seen of Alf in Summer Bay, Ray said: “Well I don’t know, he’ll go to Merimbula and I would have thought one of the missions would be to try and bring Martha back to Summer Bay.”

Or he suggested Martha and Alf could find a compromise, but added that Alf would be ‘devastated’ to leave The Bay forever.

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 with first look episodes airing at 6.30pm on 5Star.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!