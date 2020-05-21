Hayley Tamaddon hits back at troll who slammed her for 'baby in the bath' pics

Former Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon has hit back at a troll who criticised her for posting pictures of her baby son Jasper on Twitter.

Hayley shared the pictures to her Twitter account writing: "Today we had a spaghetti bath! We then ate it... then we had a poo... followed by a nap.

"All in all... a very productive 30 minutes. Wouldn't you say?"

Your child is going to hate you for posting these pictures, — Linda Hamilton (@KeepBooks) May 18, 2020

While most of her followers were quick to comment on how sweet the pictures are, one tweeted: "Your child is going to hate you for posting these pictures."

Hayley was quick to hit back, tweeting: "Or Linda, he's going to love me unconditionally, no matter what I post.

"As he will realise just how much his mummy loved him and will look back at what a fun, wonderful life he had. Have a good day Linda x."

Hayley's pregnancy

Last October, Hayley announced the birth of her first child.

She announced she and her boyfriend Adrian were expecting a baby in April.

In a very honest tweet, she told fan she didn't think she could have children so was over the moon to be expecting.

He's going to love me unconditionally, no matter what I post.

The actress often shares pictures and updates on Jasper to her social media accounts.

Hayley's Emmerdale and Coronation Street career

Hayley is well known for her roles in the ITV soaps. From 2005 until 2007 she played Zak's niece Del Dingle in Emmerdale.

While she never returned to the Dales, Hayley was later cast in Coronation Street in 2013.

Hayley played Andrea Beckett, a friend Steve McDonald made at one of his classes after he decided to go back to school.

She began dating Steve's best friend Lloyd and the pair left for Jersey after Andrea landed a job there.

They left in 2015 but haven't returned since.

