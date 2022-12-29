In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday December 29, 2022), Shirley decided to say her goodbyes and leave Walford.

She told Jean and Denise that staying in Walford would leave her haunted by Mick and Tina’s ghosts.

But, has Shirley left EastEnders for good?

Shirley said her goodbyes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Shirley left Walford

Viewers will know that Shirley has been grieving the loss of Mick since she presumed him dead afterhe went missing saving Linda from drowning on Christmas Day.

Tonight, Shirley could be seen alone at The Vic staring at a photo of her son.

She then started destroying the place in anger.

Later on, she visited Scarlett and the pair had a heart to heart.

Shirley apologised for yelling at her and told her that Mick loved her.

When Scarlett told Shirley that she still loved Janine despite everything, Shirley related Scarlett’s experience to her own.

She had loved Dean despite him doing evil things, feeling that he just wanted to be loved deep down.

Shirley then told Scarlett that she didn’t believe that Janine was truly evil.

After leaving Scarlett, Shirley turned up at Jean’s and announced that she was leaving Walford.

She was off to stay with Carly.

Then, Shirley told Denise to look after The Vic and said that there was nothing left for her to stay for.

She then exited Walford, taking the dog, Lady Di, with her.

Fans didn’t want Shirley to go (Credit: BBC)

Fans are devastated by Shirley’s departure

After seeing Mick exit the soap on Christmas Day and Janine get arrested, fans weren’t ready to say goodbye to yet another Carter.

One fan exclaimed: “NO SHIRLEY CAN’T LEAVE?”

Another tweeted: “First we have to lose Mick Carter and now Shirley has left. She better be coming back!!!”

#Eastenders First we have to lose Mick Carter and now Shirley has left ☹ She better be coming back!!! — 💜 (@LFCXOXO) December 29, 2022

Errrr no I’m sorry but Shirley is never allowed to leave #EastEnders!!!! — Ray (@badingding) December 29, 2022

A third viewer commented: “Errr no I’m sorry but Shirley is never allowed to leave EastEnders!!!!”

Another said: “I’m more gutted about Shirley leaving than I am about Mick, she better be back!”

A fifth fan asked: “Is Shirley leaving for good????!!!!!! Won’t cope if it’s true!!!!! Linda Henry has been PHENOMONAL this week!! Can she come back with Carly, so they can run the pub with Linda??!!”

Will Shirley ever return? (Credit: BBC)

Is Shirley leaving EastEnders for good?

So, has Shirley gone for good or will she return?

Fans will be delighted to know that Shirley will return to Walford.

An EastEnders spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Linda Henry will be returning to EastEnders.”

But, how soon will it be before Shirley returns back home?

How long will Shirley stay away from Walford?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full Walford line-up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you sad to see Shirley go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!