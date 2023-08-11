Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street saw Ruby Dobbs return to screens after a short absence from the soap. Hope was annoyed when Ruby beat her to the leading role in Glenda’s big summer spectacular.

But viewers will notice that there appeared to be a new actress playing Ruby. But was the role recast – and, if so, who now plays Ruby?

Ruby returns to Coronation Street screens tonight… with an all-new look (Credit: ITV)

Hope smarts as Ruby hits the big time

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Ruby and Hope attended a class at the community centre, run by Glenda. As the children auditioned for a role in Glenda’s musical, Ruby was thrilled to have won the lead role.

Glenda announced that the other children – including Ruby’s sister Hope – would be serving as Ruby’s backing singers. Hope was less than pleased by this development.

Recent spoilers have suggested that Hope will now seek revenge against Ruby for this slight. But what will she do?

Billie Naylor is taking over the role of Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Has Ruby been recast on Coronation Street? Who plays her?

These scenes denote a real-life change behind the scenes on Corrie. Newcomer Billie Naylor now plays Ruby, taking over from Macy Alabi.

Macy, who played Ruby from 2012 onwards, is said to have left the soap to begin her studies at high school.

Little Ruby was played by Macy Alabi from birth until now (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ruby Dobbs: Her mother Kirsty, and rivalry with Hope

Ruby was the daughter of Tyrone Dobbs and Kirsty Soames, born in 2012. Tyrone took full custody of his daughter when Kirsty was imprisoned for perjury during her abuse trial. She later moved abroad, dying of an aneurism in 2021.

Ruby moved in with Tyrone and Fiz in 2013. She was subject to bullying from Hope from 2017 onwards – with her accidentally breaking Hope’s arm in a retaliation gone wrong.

Manipulative Hope continued to blame Ruby for her bad behaviour (including a spot of arson) until Fiz finally learned the truth.

The family broke up when Tyrone started seeing Alina Pop in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Sisters reunited as the family breaks down

The siblings reunited in 2019, after Fiz took Hope to attend behavioural therapy in Birmingham. Social services removed the girls from their parents’ care in 2020, after Jade Rowan framed Fiz and Tyrone for abuse.

However, Ruby was instrumental in having the charges dropped. She cleared Fiz’s name by revealing that Jade had faked the ‘bruises’ on Hope’s arm.

The family briefly broke up in 2021 after Tyrone fell for Alina Pop, but have since reconciled. Ruby and Hope remain at home with Tyrone at No.9, while Fiz is away working.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

