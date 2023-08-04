Coronation Street's Hope, Ruby, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope’s revenge on Ruby after losing out on huge opportunity

Hope's ready to make her sister pay

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Hope plans her revenge on Ruby after losing out on a main part in a show.

After practicing her solo part for the main role in the Little Big Shotz show, Hope’s furious when Ruby gets the part.

How will Hope get revenge on her sister after losing the part to her in Coronation Street spoilers?

Hope looks angry on Corrie
Hope always gets what she wants (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope’s used to getting her own way

Hope’s used to being the centre of attention and her poor sister, Ruby, barely gets a look in.

Tyrone and Fiz often reward Hope for her bad behaviour but Ruby gets forgotten about.

Whilst only being a child, Hope’s got it into her head the whole world revolves around her. If she doesn’t get her own way, then she quickly makes sure that she does.

When Alina was pregnant with Tyrone’s baby, Hope got jealous and started a fire in her flat.

Not that long ago, she also made everyone believe that innocent Peanut the dog had bitten her.

But, as Hope gets pushed out of the spotlight by her own sister, how will she react?

Ruby steals the limelight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope’s revenge on Ruby

Next week, Hope and Ruby prepare to audition for the Little Big Shotz show.

Hope practices her solo in front of Ruby, ready for her upcoming audition.

She has it in her head that she’ll wow Glenda and get the main part in the summer spectacular.

Soon after, the kids gather in the community centre to learn who has bagged the role.

Hope’s lost for words as she learns that Ruby has got the lead part.

She’s left with the part of a backing singer alongside Eliza and Ciara. As Ruby celebrates the news, Hope plans her revenge. But, how will she get her own back on her sister?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Coronation Street - Hope Frames Peanut For Biting Her (30th January 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

How will Hope get revenge on Ruby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Hope Stape Ruby Dobbs

Trending Articles

Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson reveals the funny name she has given her reconstructed breast after mastectomy
EastEnders' Sonia as a Barbie with the EastEnders background of the Thames, Coronation Street's Gary as a Ken with the Coronation Street background of the Rovers, and Emmerdale's Kim as a Barbie with the Emmerdale background of the Dales
Can you guess these Ken and Barbie couples from EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale?
Holly Willoughby smiling at event on pink background
Holly Willoughby reveals sultry new look after summer break away from drama
This Morning today featured Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson interviewing Michael Barrymore
This Morning fans hit out at Michael Barrymore’s ‘rude’ behaviour towards Josie and Craig in ‘car crash’ appearance
Sally Nugent hosting BBC Breakfast
BBC issues apology following backlash over Sally Nugent’s remark live on BBC Breakfast
Iris Jones looks at the camera, her Egyptian toyboy speaks with passion
Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by 83-year-old Brit Iris Jones ‘breaks his silence following their split’