Coronation Street spoilers: Hope’s revenge on Ruby after losing out on huge opportunity

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Hope plans her revenge on Ruby after losing out on a main part in a show.

After practicing her solo part for the main role in the Little Big Shotz show, Hope’s furious when Ruby gets the part.

How will Hope get revenge on her sister after losing the part to her in Coronation Street spoilers?

Hope always gets what she wants (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope’s used to getting her own way

Hope’s used to being the centre of attention and her poor sister, Ruby, barely gets a look in.

Tyrone and Fiz often reward Hope for her bad behaviour but Ruby gets forgotten about.

Whilst only being a child, Hope’s got it into her head the whole world revolves around her. If she doesn’t get her own way, then she quickly makes sure that she does.

When Alina was pregnant with Tyrone’s baby, Hope got jealous and started a fire in her flat.

Not that long ago, she also made everyone believe that innocent Peanut the dog had bitten her.

But, as Hope gets pushed out of the spotlight by her own sister, how will she react?

Ruby steals the limelight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope’s revenge on Ruby

Next week, Hope and Ruby prepare to audition for the Little Big Shotz show.

Hope practices her solo in front of Ruby, ready for her upcoming audition.

She has it in her head that she’ll wow Glenda and get the main part in the summer spectacular.

Soon after, the kids gather in the community centre to learn who has bagged the role.

Hope’s lost for words as she learns that Ruby has got the lead part.

She’s left with the part of a backing singer alongside Eliza and Ciara. As Ruby celebrates the news, Hope plans her revenge. But, how will she get her own back on her sister?

