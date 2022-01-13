Meena Jutla fled Emmerdale after Liam discovered her horrifying killer secrets, but has Meena really left Emmerdale? Here’s what we know.

In tonight’s episodes (Thursday, January 13) Meena was shocked when Liam turned up at the barn instead of Billy.

He knocked Meena unconscious and was horrified to find she tried to kill Vinny and her sister Manpreet.

Liam found Meena at the barn (Credit: ITV)

He got them out of the barn and Manpreet revealed to Liam that Meena had murdered Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate.

However the real shock was when Manpreet told Liam that Meena killed his 18-year-old daughter, Leanna, leaving Liam enraged.

Vinny contacted the police however Liam went after Meena, who escaped the barn.

In the woods Meena planned to sneak up on Liam and hit him with a rock, but fled when she saw police nearby.

Liam found out Meena killed his daughter, Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charles was driving through the woods and accidentally ran over Manpreet.

Meena was last seen in a lorry after being picked up by a driver named Tommy. He revealed he was heading to Glasgow and it looks like that’s where Meena is heading to.

But is this Meena’s exit?

Has Meena left Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is staying tight-lipped on what’s happening next with Meena, however Jane Hudson, who is a producer on the soap, has revealed ‘judgement day is coming for Meena.’

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a virtual press event Jane was asked what’s ahead for the Meena storyline and if she will get her comeuppance soon.

It sounds like Meena could be back (Credit: ITV)

Jane responded: “Well I think it’s fair to say judgement day for Meena is coming. Whether she will get away with murder or not you’re going to have to wait and find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had in this story, some that you probably won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can pretty much do anything but yes judgement day is coming.”

she added: “It won’t play out quite as you expect and there will be a lasting effect on a lot of our villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what’s coming to her shall we say.”

What’s happens next week? Meena’s bits box found?

Leyla and Jacob look at the allotment damage (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Leyla and Jacob survey the damage to the allotment.

Unseen by either of them, Meena’s trinket box is just about visible as it sticks up from the earth.

Later Sam works on the allotment and inadvertently shovels dirt across the box.

