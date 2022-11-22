Home and Away aired a very dramatic episode on Friday (November 18, 2022), but this week, no new episodes have aired.

Fans are now wondering if the season has finished for the year.

Has Home and Away finished for the year?

Home and Away has finished for the year (Credit: My5/Channel 5)

Has Home and Away finished for 2022?

Home and Away has finished for the year.

The show’s season finale ended with Friday’s episode.

When is Home and Away back on in the UK?

Now, fans won’t be able to watch a new episode of the Australian soap until it airs once more in 2023.

At the moment, it hasn’t been confirmed as to when the show will be back.

However, looking at recent seasons, viewers can expect the soap to return around six weeks from now.

This will see the show pick up where Friday’s dramatic cliff-hanger left off.

In the meantime, fans can still catch up on Home and Away, as the soap airs old episodes on My5 for the show’s 35th anniversary.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Heather turned sinister (Credit: Channel 5)

How did the 2022 season finale end?

Home and Away’s 2022 finale episode saw Heather keep Marilyn tied up.

Kidnapping Marilyn, she attended a brunch that Marilyn was meant to be hosting.

She greeted the guests who all had come to see their friend.

Heather told Marilyn that she wanted her to get to know the real her, after missing so much of her life growing up.

At the brunch, Marilyn watched Heather downstairs, fearing for her friends as she watched them on the CCTV.

Heather then gave everyone a glass of champagne, making them unconscious.

She’d poisoned them.

Heather then started to hold Roo, Alf and Leah hostage.

As Alf’s chest started to tighten, Heather said that it was up to Marilyn to save him.

The show then ended on a cliff-hanger in which Marilyn told her friends that Heather is her daughter.

In a preview for the next season, the police could be seen investigating an incident involving the body of a deceased woman.

But, as Heather and Marilyn stand off on a rooftop, will one of them meet their maker?

Marilyn’s life was in danger (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans are already missing Home and Away

With the 2022 season finale ending last Friday, fans have been left devastated that the season has finished.

They’re missing it so much and are begging to know what happens to Marilyn and her friends next.

One fan said: “I miss Home and Away today.”

I miss Home and Away today 😢 #homeandaway #backtothebaypod #christmasbreak — Back to The Bay Pod (@unofficialbttb) November 21, 2022

#HomeandAway poor Marilyn what now …… so no home and away till next year, over a month break till the new year. Every year they do this.

🎉happy 35th anniversary guys, happy to have the earlier episodes starting from the early days on the hub. @homeandaway — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) November 21, 2022

The #homeandaway end of year gap though!!! — Geraldine Bezon (@GeraldineBezon) November 21, 2022

Another viewer wrote: “Poor Marilyn… what now? So, no Home and Away until next year, over a month’s break until the new year. Every year they do this. Happy 35th anniversary guys, happy to have the earlier episodes starting from the early years on the hub.”

A third fan exclaimed: “The Home and Away end of year gap though!!!”

It seems even those in Summer Bay need a holiday!

Read more: Home and Away: The best Fletcher storylines from tragic deaths to wedding dramas

Home and away usually airs at 1.45pm on Channel 5.

Are you missing Home and Away? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!