Has EastEnders recast Ricky Mitchell? How old is he?

Has EastEnders recast Ricky Mitchell? His mum Sam Mitchell returned to Walford last night and didn’t even recognise her son.

But has the soap hired another actor to play the youngster?

Find out all about Ricky Mitchell in EastEnders here.

Sam is Ricky’s mum, though they’ve not seen each other for years (Credit: BBC)

Who are Ricky’s parents in EastEnders?

Richard ‘Ricky’ Mitchell is Sam Mitchell’s son.

Sam fell pregnant in 2009 while she was in a relationship with Ricky Butcher.

However, she was also having an affair with Jack Branning at the time.

Sam’s pregnancy was revealed while she was in prison for her part in Dirty Den’s murder.

She gave birth in 2010 and insisted Ricky was the father. Sam decided to give him up for adoption, but mum Peggy convinced her otherwise.

Sam decided to name him Richard and use him to win Ricky back from Bianca.

However, Sam still had no idea who the real dad was.

A DNA test confirmed Ricky was in fact Richard Junior’s dad, but a suspicious Bianca called the clinic and discovered Sam had lied!

When Jack was revealed as the daddy, his partner Ronnie paid Sam to leave with the baby.

Although she initially intended to give the baby to Jack and leave on her own, Ronnie persuaded her to take Richard with her.

Sam left to live with Grant in Portugal and changed Ricky’s name back to Mitchell.

When she returned in 2016 for Peggy’s funeral, it was clear she was struggling being a mum.

She abandoned Ricky with his dad and hasn’t had contact with him since.

Amy Mitchell is one of Jack’s other children (Credit: BBC)

How many children does Jack have?

Jack Branning has three children.

He has daughter Penny from his first marriage, off-screen, to Selina.

Penny is paralysed from the waist down due to being hit by a car. The accident was a deliberate retaliation after Jack sent a drug dealer to prison.

Penny lives in France and is now 23. She was last seen in Walford in 2015.

Jack is also dad to Amy Mitchell, whose mother was Roxy – Sam’s cousin.

He raises Amy after Roxy’s death in 2017.

Ricky in EastEnders is Jack’s only living son.

Jack was also dad James Branning with Ronnie Mitchell. He died of cot death days after his birth in 2010.

Jack has several step-children. His stepson with Ronnie, Matthew, lives with his dad in Ireland.

Meanwhile, he is also stepdad to wife Denise’s children, Chelsea, Libby and Raymond.

Ricky has got tall! (Credit: BBC)

How old is Ricky?

Ricky was born on September 2 2010.

That makes him 11 years old. He will be 12 this year.

Ricky finally meets his mum (Credit: BBC)

Has EastEnders recast Ricky Mitchell? Who plays him?

From 2016 to 2018 Ricky was played by Henri Charles.

Frankie Day took over the role in 2018.

He first appeared on screen in August of that year when Ricky hurt his ankle playing football. It ruined his dad’s romantic afternoon with then-girlfriend Mel Owen.

Actor Frankie’s age isn’t known, but his agent’s website suggests his playing age is nine to 11.

Last week fans were shocked when Ricky appeared on screen and looked much older than the last time they saw him.

“Ricky has aged about 10 years,” wrote one on Twitter.

“Is that a new actor for Ricky or has it just been a while since he’s been on screen?” queried another.

Someone else said: “Since when did Ricky get that tall?!”

“New Ricky! Just in time for Sam’s return,” said a fourth.

In fact, Ricky hasn’t been recast at all, he’s just not been on screen for a while and has grown!

Sam realises Ricky is her route to rehousing (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Ricky next?

After failing to recognise him at first, Sam and Ricky have an awkward encounter tonight (Wednesday, April 20).

Jack is concerned Sam will want to take Ricky away, and sure enough it’s not long before she starts to use him as part of her games.

Next week she needs somewhere to stay and after talking to Ricky in the cafe and gets an idea…

Meanwhile, Ricky starts to misbehave leaving Jack worried when he threatens to move away with Sam.

Will Ricky leave Walford?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

