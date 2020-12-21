Ex Coronation Street actor Bill Ward has revealed he now works as a Tesco delivery driver.

The soap star, who was also in Emmerdale, says he took the job in 2020 after work dried up.

Like thousands of British actors, he’s hardly had any acting opportunities as a result of the pandemic this year.

Bill, 53, says he’s had to diversify this year in generating an income.

Acting work dried up for Bill Ward in 2020

An accomplished photographer, he’s raised some money by teaching photography online via Zoom.

But he’s also picked up 30 hours a week of work as a Tesco delivery driver – one of the most in demand roles of 2020.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Bill explained: “Towards the end of May it started to become clear that the pandemic wasn’t going away, and if anything it was going to get worse.”

Before adding: “My partner and I started doing things we wouldn’t normally be able to do as much of, and for me, one of those things has been giving photography talks to camera clubs over Zoom.”

He’s got by with Tesco delivery and photography work

And finally: “But on top of that you need some kind of regular income, so I’ve been a delivery driver for Tesco since the end of May, doing around 30 hours a week.”

But he went on to say that he doesn’t feel downtrodden by 2020, but has actually really enjoyed going out of his comfort zone.

And he even said he’s very lucky to have relied on acting revenue for the last 18 years – an amazing feat for any actor.

Luckily, he also has had some last minute acting roles come in this year.

He’s been filming a new series for Channel 4 for the last month.

What’s more, he won a prestigious photography award during lockdown.

He was awarded The Judge’s Choice for South West England as part of the 2020 Historic England Lockdown Collection.



Netflix viewers may have also noticed Bill in Ricky Gervais’ comedy hit Afterlife.

Bill played Ashley Jensen’s character Emma’s potential love interest, Simon, in three episodes of series two.

The actor has even published a photography book during lockdown – #TheatresInDanger – which proceeds will go to The Theatres Trust.

