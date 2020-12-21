Loose Women isn’t on ITV today, Monday December 21. The popular panelist ITV show was noticeably absent from today’s schedule.

Read on to find out why it wasn’t on and when it will return…

Why isn’t Loose Women on ITV today?

Loose Women isn’t on today because the show’s panelists are taking a break before Christmas.

And because television scheduling almost always goes a bit awry over the Christmas period.

What has replaced the show?

Instead of Loose Women, a classic episode of Midsomer Murders is airing.

The 2013 episode, The Christmas Haunting, aired from 11:30am – 1.30pm.

The festive themed episode stars Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby and is described as: “Barnaby and Nelson investigate the fatal stabbing of a man with an antique sword during a ghost-hunting party at a ‘haunted’ manor house.”

This Morning viewers were most disgruntled to realise that wasn’t on either today, with many voicing their complaints on Twitter.

However, no one seemed bothered about Loose Women’s absence – perhaps the show did a better job of promoting its short break.

When Is Loose Women back on?

Loose Women fans mustn’t fret, as the show will be back within days.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, it will return for a one-hour special.

Ruth Langsford, Stacey Solomon, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards are expected on the panel.

But then Loose Women won’t be back on air until the New Year, expected to be back on at its regular morning slot in early 2021.

In between Christmas Day and New Year’s, ITV will be playing predominantly Christmas and family movies during the daytime.

Who is hosting the show in 2021?

The majority of the panelists are expected to return in 2021.

This includes Denise Welch, Stacey Solomon, Judi Love, Saira Khan, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore, Christine Lampard, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin.

But Andrea McLean tearfully revealed in November that she was leaving the show.

Why did Andrea McLean leave Loose Women?

The television personality, 51, said she was leaving the show after 13 years in order to be ‘brave.’

Andrea said: “Last year I had a nervous breakdown.

“What I felt is that this year, collectively, the world has had a breakdown.

“It made me stop and think, ‘What do I actually want?’ You get one life, are you living it the way that you want?”

Before adding: “Are you doing everything that you want to do? Are you being brave – are you taking chances? And I realised, no.”



Meanwhile, panelist Ruth Langsford, 60, will continue to guest host the show, despite being axed from This Morning.

In fact, her and husband Eamonn Holmes, 61, were shockingly let go from their Friday mornings slot.

They have been replaced by Alison Hammond, 45, and Dermot O’Leary, 47.

