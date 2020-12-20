Kieran Hayler reportedly ‘wants to speed up his divorce’ from Katie Price in the latest news update about their separation.

A newspaper report claims Katie’s third husband has told friends he wants to move on with his life.

According to The Sun, Kieran shares his wife’s frustration in their split not being finalised.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying legal matters have been held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kieran Hayler with Katie Price back in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘exchange gifts’ with William and Kate for Christmas

However, the anonymous insider also suggests Kieran has a final date for settling it all in mind.

Apparently, the source reckons Kieran wants the divorce signed, sealed and delivered by January 1.

It’s dragged on a bit.

That could mean both Kieran and Katie can look forward to turning over a new page for 2021.

Katie is also reported to be keen on finalising her marital affairs… so she can potentially plan a possible wedding number five.

Kieran Hayler and Katie Price share two children, Jett and Bunny (Credit: Splash)

Katie Price looks to the future beyond divorce

Another unnamed source told the tabloid Carl Woods, 31, is ‘the man of her dreams’.

The insider reportedly said: “Katie had hoped the divorce would have been sorted by now but it’s dragged on a bit longer.

Read more: Emmerdale fans convinced Debbie Dingle is Al Chapman’s mystery woman after shock return

“She wants the whole thing sorted by the end of the year so she can move into 2021 and make a fresh start.

“She’s head over heels in love with Carl and wants to spend the rest of her life with him.”

Katie Price is now seeing Carl Woods (Credit: Splash)

The source also claimed Katie intends to throw a massive party when her divorce is confirmed.

ED! contacted reps for Katie and Kieran for comment.

Earlier this month, she hailed her intimate bond with Carl, who she reportedly met over the summer.

She gushed in the caption of a snap of them cuddling in bed: “No matter where we are together, our conversations and connection we have for each other is totally something I’ve never experienced!”

The pair also have tattoos paying tribute to one another. Hers is an image of his face marked on the inside of her right arm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.