Former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood has announced he will be returning for the third Princess Switch film, The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star.

Ricky, who played played Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb in the BBC soap, was cast in Netflix film The Princess Switch 2, Switched Again, which stars Vanessa Hudgens.

And Ricky recently announced he will be returning for the third film, where he will be playing his character Reggie again.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram account.

Alongside a picture of the film’s script, he wrote: “Guess who’s back! So happy and grateful to be back doing what I love.”

Ricky’s followers and former EastEnders co-stars commented on the post.

Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia, who played Zainab Masood, wrote: “So happy for you xxx.”

Nitin Ganatra, who played Masood Ahmed in the BBC soap, commented: “Yes my brother.”

Fans were also overjoyed that Ricky would be reprising his role.

One said: “Omg! I enjoyed the first and second one, I can’t wait for this one.”

Another added: “Yes. I’m so excited!”

The Princess Switch films: Who does Ricky Norwood play?

In the original 2018 film, Vanessa Hudgens plays Stacey DeNovo and Lady Margaret Delacourt of Montenaro. The doppelgangers switch lives on a whim after a chance meeting.

In the sequel, a third counterpart makes an appearance, Lady Fiona, who is Lady Margaret’s cousin.

Princess Fiona is determined to escape her money troubles and replace Margaret, the soon-to-be-appointed Queen, in the sequel.

The Princess Switch stars Vanessa Hudgens (Credit: Netflix)

Ricky plays Fiona’s sidekick, Reggie, who she enlists to help her.

The Princess Switch 3 was due to begin filming in Scotland at the end of 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, it is unknown whether filming is all still going ahead.

If everything goes as plan, the third instalment of the film series will hit Netflix in November 2021.

What happened to Fatboy in EastEnders?

Ricky played Fatboy in EastEnders from 2010 until 2015.

In 2015, Fatboy was seemingly killed off in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Ronnie Mitchell’s heavies locked Fatboy in the boot of a car at The Arches, thinking he was Vincent Hubbard.

Ricky played Fatboy for nearly six years (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately the car got taken to be crushed and the last we saw of Ricky’s character was Vincent pulling Fatboy’s trademark ‘F’ medallion from the wreckage.

However his body was never seen and despite Vincent appearing shocked when he opened the boot, he told Ronnie the car boot was empty.

Vincent later told Dot Branning that Fatboy went to a gig in Austria and may not be returning.

