EastEnders fans predict DI Thompson is still alive after Stuart ‘killed’ him.

Over the last few months, Callum has been working for the police. However his nasty boss DI Thompson has been determined to arrest and charge Phil Mitchell, who is the father of Callum’s boyfriend Ben.

Recently, Callum’s older brother Stuart saw Thompson being horrible to Callum.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 15) Stuart started to quiz Rainie on her whereabouts of Ian’s attack. She confessed she had taken drugs as she was feeling low after Ian berated her that day.

DI Thompson is Callum’s boss (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who plays Katy Lewis in EastEnders? Bad Girls actress Simone Lahbib

But Stuart was glad she was honest with him and assured his wife he loved her no matter what.

However Rainie started to ask Stuart where he was on the night of Ian’s attack. He revealed he got into an altercation with DI Thompson.

He told his wife that Thompson had been giving Callum a hard time and he just wanted to “scare him a little bit.”

Stuart told Rainie he killed Thompson (Credit: BBC)

In a flashback, Stuart could be seen down an alley way and soon the corrupt copper came towards him.

Stuart explained that Thompson came at him, so he defended himself by punching him.

However it seems like the blow killed Thompson as Stuart revealed he had taken his body to the fridges downstairs and burnt his clothes in the allotment.

But as Stuart only hit Thompson once, viewers are convinced that he’s still alive.

Nah, I don’t think DIDH is dead. I mean, just one punch from Stuart kills him. #eastenders #ballum pic.twitter.com/XGqU8huKsX — Tina Johnsen (@TinaJohnsen4) December 15, 2020

#EastEnders spoiler alert 🚨 Is Thompson really dead or just in the fridge? He might be alive… just! @bbceastenders — N A T H A N🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Nath_2389) December 15, 2020

#Eastenders Is Stuart sure Thompson's dead? He might just be sleeping it off. After all, it was only Friday when Ian was "50/50" in ICU and now he's pulling pints. — Adonis Goldstein (@dinogoldie) December 15, 2020

A part of me feels like Thompson will wake up soon and say, 'sike!' 👻 #EastEnders — Langneo 🌻🌱✊🏽Ⓥ (@LangneoDM) December 15, 2020

So did Stuart actually kill DI Thompson? He thinks he did it but we dont know for defo do we? #EastEnders — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) December 16, 2020

EastEnders: What’s next for Stuart and Rainie?

After Stuart confessed to what happened, Rainie was horrified at first, she told Stuart they are ‘in this together’.

Stuart hit Thompson (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders’ Toby-Alexander Smith ‘is dating Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh’

She then told him she was proud of him, referring to Thompson’s dead body in the fridge.

Do you think Thompson could still be alive?

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.