Katy Lewis came into EastEnders a couple of weeks ago, as Frankie’s mum and a person from Mick Carter’s past.

The character has been on-screen for a few weeks. But who plays Katy Lewis in EastEnders why does she look so familiar?

Who plays Katy in EastEnders? Actress Simone Lahbib?

Simone has appeared in multiple TV series (Credit: Photo by Steve Meddle/Shutterstock)

Katy Lewis is played by Simone Lahbib.

Simone is well-known for her role in Bad Girls, where she played Helen Stewart in series one to three.

Bad Girls ran on ITV from 1999 until 2006.

EastEnders stars Linda Henry, who play Shirley Carter, Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter and Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Tina Carter, all also had roles in Bad Girls.

Simone played Helen in Bad Girls (Credit: ITV)

Simone and Linda were no strangers to on-screen clashes as their Bad Girls characters Helen and no-nonsense hitman-hiring Yvonne.

In the classic series, Luisa’s character Lorna was one of the Larkhill prison guards, on Helen’s side of the law.

Whereas Kellie played an inmate named Cassie.

As well as her role in Bad Girls, Simone has had roles in multiple other TV series including London Bridge, where she played Mary O’Connor and The Young Person’s Guide to becoming a Rockstar where she played Fiona Johnstone.

Simone played Debbie in A Confession (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Last year, Simone appeared in mini-series A Confession where she played Debbie alongside Martin Freeman and Siobhan Finneran.

And in 2017, she played Mhari Toner in mini-series The Loch.

EastEnders: Who is Katy?

A few months ago, Mick was shocked when Frankie Lewis told him she believed he was her father.

Whilst he didn’t believe her at first, when Frankie revealed her mum was a woman named Katy, Mick realised he could be Frankie’s dad.

However when Frankie discovered Katy was a career for Mick when she was 20 and he was 12, she realised her mum had sexually abused Mick.

Katy was a carer in the care home Mick lived in when he was 12 (Credit: BBC)

Soon, Katy turned up in Walford and told Mick that they never had a relationship. She explained that she loved him like a mother and he must have got his memory mixed up.

Mick and Katy later met up with Frankie, who was furious with Mick for allowing him to believe her mum was a paedophile.

However Mick has been determined to try and remember things. Have you been following this storyline?

