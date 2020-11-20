The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again hit Netflix this month (November), and some soap fans found themselves distracted by a familiar face.

After becoming known for playing Fatboy in EastEnders, Ricky Norwood has turned his sights to Hollywood.

Fans spotted Ricky Norwood in The Princess Switch 2 (Credit: Netflix)

What is The Princess Switch 2 about?

In the original 2018 Christmas hit, Vanessa Hugdens plays Stacy DeNovo and Lady Margaret Delacourt of Montenaro, a pair of doppelgängers who trade lives on a whim after a chance meeting.

The sequel sees a third counterpart make an appearance, Lady Fiona, and she’s got a dastardly scheme that threatens everything.

Ricky plays Vanessa Hudgens’ evil sidekick, Reggie (Credit: Netflix)

Who plays Reggie in The Princess Switch 2?

Princess Fiona is determined to escape her money troubles and replace the soon-to-be-appointed Queen in the sequel.

To help her out, she enlists the help of her evil sidekick, Reggie, played by Ricky.

It’s a big departure for Ricky, who became known as loveable rogue Fatboy on EastEnders.

Ricky played Fatboy in EastEnders for over half-a-decade (Credit: BBC)

Will Ricky Norwood be returning to EastEnders?

Ricky played Fatboy in EastEnders for almost six years.

He was a controversial addition to the cast at first, with some critics suggesting the character was based on negative stereotypes.

However, as his time on the show progressed he eventually became a favourite among fans.

So much so in fact, that the decision to kill him off in 2015 received widespread backlash.

Fans even began a petition begging producers to bring Fatboy back.

In 2018, Ricky hinted that he could make a return.

“Anything is possible,” he told OK! Magazine. “EastEnders is such a big machine, they’re going 100 different directions right now.”

Netflix is already planning another sequel (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a Princess Switch 3 and will Ricky star?

Princess Switch 3 was due to begin filming in Scotland at the end of 2020.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is still in full-swing. As a result, it’s unknown whether filming will be able to go ahead.

If everything goes as planned, Princess Switch 3 will hit Netflix in November 2021.

Considering the fate of Ricky’s character Reggie in the sequel, it remains unclear whether he will return.

Princess Switch has become a Christmas cult classic (Credit: Netflix)

What are fans saying about seeing Fatboy in Princess Switch 2?

EastEnders fans who sat down to watch the sequel were stunned to see Fatboy make an appearance.

Many rushed to social media to share their shock at seeing Ricky turn up in a Hollywood movie.

Today I'm living for the fact that Fatboy is in the new Princess Switch film 😂 #ThePrincessSwitchSwitchedAgain pic.twitter.com/Ojq2HNgXeK — 🎶Lizzie Arkell🎶 (@LizzieArkell) November 20, 2020

can’t believe fatboy from eastenders is in Princess switch 2 😭 what a wow — 𝖍𝖊𝖎𝖓𝖟𓁿 (@96hsd) November 20, 2020

fatboy from eastenders is the last person i expected to see in the princess switch 2 — ellie (@ellieross_) November 19, 2020

Currently watching The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Two things 1) there’s another one 2) ‘Fatboy’ from Eastenders is in it pic.twitter.com/MwliADtlUn — Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) November 19, 2020

What has Ricky Norwood been up to since EastEnders?

Ricky left EastEnders in 2011 after five years on the show.

Since leaving he’s mostly stuck to reality television.

In 2013, he made an appearance in the Strictly Christmas special.

He followed that up with an appearance in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

As a result, The Princess Switch: Switched Again marks his first major acting role in a number of years.

