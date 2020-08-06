The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 6th August 2020
Soaps

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield left her 'crying for three hours' in pain

New mum is suffering with mastitis

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Tags: BBC, EastEnders

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield has revealed how she was 'crying for three hours' in pain due to a condition called mastitis.

The actress, who played Lucy Beale on the BBC soap from 2004 until 2010, gave birth to her first son, River, back in March of this year.

She has openly shared her experience with motherhood on her Instagram account. But in a recent interview, she explained how her nipples were left terribly sore after breastfeeding her son.

Melissa is well known for playing Ian Beale's daughter Lucy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: Former EastEnders star Danny Walters reveals weight loss after cruel bullying

However, it turned out she has a condition called mastitis, which makes the breast feel red, hot and painful and is most common in breastfeeding women.

What did EastEnders star Melissa Suffield say?

Speaking to Natural Birthing Company founder Jane Mason in a live chat, she said: "Everyone was like, 'It's the most amazing feeling' and I was like, 'This is the worst feeling. This is horrible'.

"It was really high and not in a place where I could knead it out. That turned into mastitis which was my first and really only mum absolute meltdown.

"I was on the sofa in tears for about three hours saying, 'This is the worst pain ever.' I didn't want to take the antibiotics I'd been prescribed because I was worried about forcing River to have it."

View this post on Instagram

In my family, we’ve always referred to the little ones as ‘small friends’. If they were being especially cute, we’d declare them *SUCH* a friend (and we still do). ✌🏻 I wanted to design a set that could be worn totally independently from each other and still make sense, and yet worn together and not look gimmicky. So for you and your small friend, or you and your adult bestie- or hell, just you on your own. Because everyone is a friend to someone 🌿#linkinbio . . . #fckimaparent #lifeasamama #mama #workingmama #mumpreneur #mamaowned #mumlifeuk #mumblog #mumblogger #kidstyle #babystyle #stylishkids #coolkids #twinning #genderneutral #uksmallbusiness #shopsmall #supportsmallbusiness #instakids #motherandbaby #parent #kidswear #babywear #shopindependent #boymama #river #4monthsold #baby #babyboy #parent

A post shared by Melissa Suffield (@iammelteaser) on

The 27-year-old star looked into various ways to solve the issue and ease the pain, including putting breast milk on her nipples.

She added: "I put breast pads in the bra. But when I woke up the next day and peeled them off, basically all the skin came away.

But when I woke up the next day and peeled them off, basically all the skin came away.

"So I was like, 'I'm done to pumping'. So I wore nipple shells instead of the pads. I wore them for about eight weeks and that was literally how long it took."

Melissa shares River with her fiancé Robert Brendan.

EastEnders: Melissa - Lucy Beale

Melissa played Lucy for six years. However she was seemingly fired from the soap after bosses grew tired of her off-screen behaviour which allegedly included underage drinking.

Melissa was axed from the soap in 2010 (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans call for Tanya Branning to return after iconic 2007 Christmas episode re-airs 

The character Lucy was brought back in 2012 with new actress Hetti Bywater taking over the role. However the character was killed off in 2014 in one of the soap's biggest 'whodunnit' plots.

Since leaving EastEnders, Melissa has continued acting appearing in Casualty. As well as acting, she is also a blogger.

Have you or anyone you know struggled with mastitis? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

BBC EastEnders

Trending Articles

 Barbara Windsor trends on Twitter as co-stars post beautiful birthday tributes
The Chase: Bradley Walsh fans defend his use of the word 'darling'
Emmerdale fans convinced the know Al Chapman's secret
Victoria Beckham fans divided over photo of Harper in her favourite dress
For the Love Of Dogs: Paul O'Grady fans in tears over Whisper's emotional reunion
Emmerdale's Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley 'thrilled' at latest allotment success