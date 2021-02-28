Victoria Ekanoye has had her baby, updating fans about her ‘miracle’ on social media.

The former Coronation Street actress welcomed her firstborn this week with partner Jonny Lomas and announced the happy news on Instagram.

Victoria Ekanoye has given birth to a baby boy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Victoria Ekanoye share about her baby?

The star posted a video showing the baby and captioned it: “Our prince, our love, our world, our miracle @jonnylomas_ #family.”

Victoria’s friends flocked to congratulate her happy arrival.

Former Corrie star Lucy Fallon said: “Congratulations guys! So pleased for you both xxxx”

Corrie’s Samia Longchambon said: “Oh wow! Beautiful news… huge congratulations to you all darling girl! Xxx”

Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji added: “Congratulations to you and your wonderful family, such a blessing. Wishing you all the best and hopefully see you again soon mama.”

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt commented: “You did it mama! So happy for you and your gorgeous lil family! Congratulations!”

The ex Corrie star announced the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress announced the news that she and boyfriend Jonny are having a baby last year, in an interview with Hello Magazine.

She said: “We thought we would try next year. So when this pregnancy came along we were like: ‘It’s happening!’

“It did come as a bit of surprise but it’s unbelievably exciting.”

Jonny added: “I am super excited as well as a bit nervous. It’s a new chapter in our lives; all my friends who have kids say it’s going to be hard but the best thing you will ever do.”

The actress played Angie Appleton in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who was Victoria in Coronation Street?

Victoria played Angie Appleton in Corrie from 2017 until 2019.

Angie, her husband Jude and their son George moved to the cobbles after Jude reconnected with his birth mother, Mary Taylor.

However, Jude had been lying to Angie about what he did for a living.

His lies continued when he let people believe he saved Roy Cropper from an allergic reaction. But it was really Ali Neeson who provided the medical assistance.

Eventually Angie and Jude split and she moved back to South Africa with George after being offered a job by her old boss.

After leaving Coronation Street, Victoria landed a role in The Worst Witch series playing Mistress Nightshade.

