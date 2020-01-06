Emmerdale's Charley Webb heads to London with co-stars to support Sally Dexter on stage

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale, has thrown her support to former on-screen gran Sally Dexter as she treads the boards.

Sally, who played Faith Dingle on the ITV soap until last year, has been playing a female incarnation of Ebenezer Scrooge at Wilton Music Hall in London.

The show finished on Saturday January 4 and Charley was amongst those in the audience for the final performance.

She was joined by Emma Atkins, who plays her on-screen mum, Charity Dingle, and Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe.

Charley also revealed she'd taken her eldest son, Buster, with them: "London gang," she captioned the shots posted to her Instagram page.

"We took the big kids to watch Sally Dexter yesterday. I can honestly say she's the best thing I've ever seen on stage, completely mesmerising.

"The whole show was incredible. Excited for another day of being tourists with the kids."

Fans were quick to say how much they liked the picture, but many had one thing on their mind: is Sally coming back to Emmerdale?

Faith left Emmerdale last year (Credit: ITV)

The Faith Dingle actress departed the soap last October after her son, Cain, discovered he had a secret love child that Faith had kept hidden from him.

As Cain refused to forgive his mum after the child, Nate Robinson, had arrived in town and tried to ruin Cain's life. Faith felt she had no choice but to leave.

Meanwhile, Charley is clearly very close to her on-screen family, and she spends a lot of time with Emma Atkins.

They even celebrated New Year's Eve together, with Emma debuting her new hair do!

Alongside an Instagram snap of the pair, Charley wrote: "HNY from us (and her new bob)."

Fans loved seeing the pair together and others gushed over Emma's hair.

One person said: "Your hair is beautiful Emma."

Another wrote: "Gorgeous ladies. Happy new year," while a third added: "Love it, Emma, suits you."

