Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan poses for picture with new family member

Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale, has posed for a picture with the newest member of her family.

Amelia's mum Rachel posted the picture to her Instagram account where Amelia is holding a puppy.

She captioned the post: "12 days until we get to bring you home little one... #newadventurebegins."

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the post.

Gemma Atkinson, who played Carly Hope on Emmerdale from 2015 until 2017, commented two tired faced and two red heart emojis.

One fan wrote: "She's gorgeous!"

A second commented: "Cute."

Amelia plays April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers slam the soap for repeating storylines

Soap fans will know Amelia comes from a talented family as she has two siblings who star in Coronation Street.

Twins Isabella and William Flanagan play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown.

Off screen the three siblings spend a lot of time together on family days out.

Currently Isabella is at the centre of a storyline as the live-in tutor her mum Fiz hired is actually her half-sister.

William and Isabella are also soap stars (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans predict Nate Robinson's mum Cara will arrive in the village

Fiz took on Jade when Tyrone forgot to enrol Hope back at school.

It turns out Jade is also John Stape's daughter, Fiz's late husband and Hope's biological father.

She has been plotting against Fiz and this week, things will get worse when a social worker turns up and eventually takes Hope and stepsister Ruby into care.

Will they lose custody of their children?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!