Charley Webb reunites with Emmerdale co-star Emma Atkins to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Charley Webb celebrated New Year's Eve with her Emmerdale co-star Emma Atkins - who was showing off a new hair do!
The soap actresses posed in a selfie shared to Charley's Instagram as they rang in the new year.
In the picture, Emma - who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap - sported a new haircut as Charley revealed her co-star has chopped her locks into a bob.
Charley, who plays Emma's on-screen daughter, Debbie Dingle, wrote: "HNY from us (and her new bob)."
Fans loved seeing the pair together and others gushed over Emma's hair.
Gorgeous ladies. Happy new year.
One person said: "Your hair is beautiful Emma."
Another wrote: "Gorgeous ladies. Happy new year," while a third added: "Love it, Emma, suits you."
The pair also spent Christmas together as Charley shared a snap of them to Instagram last week.
Charley wrote: "MeRrY ChRiStMaS from us and ours (sic)."
Charley, 31, and Emma, 44, often meet up and spend time together and they both have children of similar ages.
Emma has four-year-old son Albert with her partner Tom.
Meanwhile, Charley has sons Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and Ace, who was born in July 2019, with her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden.
Last month, Charley opened up about the challenges she faces now being a mum to three kids.
I don’t often manage to get a picture of all 3. It’s my favourite one yet. I’ve found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don’t mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren’t honest enough about how full on it is. With one, two, three, four, however many you’ve got. It’s ok to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion. I often look at peoples Instagrams and think how perfect their life looks. It won’t be. Just like mine isn’t. Looking at this picture you’d think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn’t want me to ‘picture him’ (that’s what he says). Luckily, it was early and it didn’t stress me out. We were outside in the fresh air and we got on with the day. He got over it. Just reminded me to look at a photograph and think about the bigger picture. No ones life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time. Xx
Alongside a snap of her three boys, she wrote on Instagram: "I've found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don't mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren't honest enough about how full on it is.
"It's OK to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion.
"Looking at this picture you'd think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn't want me to 'picture him' (that's what he says)."
She added: "No one's life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time."
