Charley Webb reunites with Emmerdale co-star Emma Atkins to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Charley Webb celebrated New Year's Eve with her Emmerdale co-star Emma Atkins - who was showing off a new hair do!

The soap actresses posed in a selfie shared to Charley's Instagram as they rang in the new year.

In the picture, Emma - who plays Charity Dingle in the ITV soap - sported a new haircut as Charley revealed her co-star has chopped her locks into a bob.

View this post on Instagram HNY from us (and her new bob)⭐️ A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on Dec 31, 2019 at 12:56pm PST

Charley, who plays Emma's on-screen daughter, Debbie Dingle, wrote: "HNY from us (and her new bob)."

Fans loved seeing the pair together and others gushed over Emma's hair.

One person said: "Your hair is beautiful Emma."

Another wrote: "Gorgeous ladies. Happy new year," while a third added: "Love it, Emma, suits you."

The pair also spent Christmas together as Charley shared a snap of them to Instagram last week.

View this post on Instagram MeRrY ChRiStMaS from us and ours⭐️ A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on Dec 25, 2019 at 11:35am PST

Charley wrote: "MeRrY ChRiStMaS from us and ours (sic)."

Charley, 31, and Emma, 44, often meet up and spend time together and they both have children of similar ages.

Emma has four-year-old son Albert with her partner Tom.

Meanwhile, Charley has sons Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and Ace, who was born in July 2019, with her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Last month, Charley opened up about the challenges she faces now being a mum to three kids.

Alongside a snap of her three boys, she wrote on Instagram: "I've found the jump from 2 to 3 huge and I don't mind saying it. I think sometimes people aren't honest enough about how full on it is.

"It's OK to admit that being a Mum (or a Dad) is a really hard job. Harder than any other in my opinion.

"Looking at this picture you'd think we were out having a lovely peaceful, family walk. We were, but....Bowie had a full on meltdown after this because he didn't want me to 'picture him' (that's what he says)."

She added: "No one's life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time."

