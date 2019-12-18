Emmerdale's Amelia Flanagan looks 'all grown up' as she gets ready for school disco

Actress Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale, looks very 'grown up' according to fans in the latest social media shot of her.

Amelia's mum, Rachel, posted a picture to her Instagram page of her daughter getting ready to attend her school disco.

With her long hair expertly curled, a short skirt, red jumper and across body bag, Amelia looked every inch the young fashionista as she smiled for the camera!

View this post on Instagram School Disco time! 🎄❤️🎄 A post shared by Rachel Flanagan (@rachelflanagan84) on Dec 16, 2019 at 9:49am PST

As Rachel wrote: "School disco time!" with Christmas tree and heart emojis, fans rushed to comment.

With many writing: "So grown up," one said: "Aw, she looks so grown up! Enjoy pretty girl."

Another added: "So grown up! Stunning!"

And Amelia's former on-screen mum, Verity Rushworth (Donna Windsor) said: "Stunning."

Rachel regularly shares updates on her famous offspring away from their work on Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Amelia's siblings, Isabelle and William play Hope Stape and Joseph Brown on the cobbles.

Joseph and Hope are Corrie cousins (Credit: ITV)

Recently, they enjoyed a night at the pantomime to see Snow White and Rachel shared pics of them having fun.

In the first picture Amelia, Isabella and William can be seen standing in front of a poster for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Rachel also shared a picture of William and Corrie co-star Macy Alabi, who plays Ruby Dobbs.

She captioned the post: "Amazing press night @palanceandopera Manchester for the panto. Really feels like Christmas is coming!

"Amazing show, really is a go see! @craigrevel was brilliant! #panto #manchester #snowwhite #palaceandoperahouse #pressnight #christmas."

Isabella and Macy plays stepsisters Hope and Ruby (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Currently Isabella's alter ego is playing a big part in a main storyline.

Hope has behavioural problems, and mum Fiz brought a live-in tutor, Jade, to help them out.

However, it was recently revealed Jade is the daughter of killer John Stape - Fiz's late husband and Hope's biological dad.

Meanwhile Joseph has just become the big brother of quads.

Joseph is the big brother of quads (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

His dad Chesney and future stepmum Gemma became parents of four babies: Aled, Bryn, Llio and Carys.

Although Joseph worried the new arrivals would mean his dad wouldn't have time for him, Chesney assured him he would and that he's his siblings' hero.

Joseph soon began bonding with his new brothers and sisters.

