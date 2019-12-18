Former Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon unveils 'new hair for a new year'

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon has unveiled a new hair do.

Posting the snap to Twitter, the new mum revealed she had "new hair for a new year".

She looks stunning!

New hair for a new year! 💖 pic.twitter.com/zbMcXtllTV — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) December 18, 2019

Fans were quick to comment on the sleak new do, which is shorter and layered, with one saying: "Looks lovely, just like you, Hayley!"

Another added: "You look beautiful and fresh-faced, motherhood is obviously suiting you."

"Nice style, Hayley," said a third.

Hayley, who gave birth to her first son, Jasper, in October, recently hinted she needed a haircut.

Sharing a snap of herself to Instagram earlier this month, Hayley told fans she'd managed to give herself a blow dry for the first time since welcoming her baby boy!

In the picture, Hayley is also seen cuddling her baby boy.

She captioned the post: "SMUG POST! I've managed to blow dry my hair for the first time in months!

"Ok I look knackered and I've got zero make up on (haven't worn that in months either!) but I don't care.. I blow dried my own hair!

"And bloody hell it's grown!! Now... who wants to come and cut it for me? Because seriously... that was a ball ache!

"Plaits and buns are the way forward when you have a baby!"

Hayley gave birth to Jasper back in October and at the time reflected on becoming a mum.

Alongside a snap of Jasper lying on Hayley while wearing a hospital band round his tiny wrist, the star wrote: "Two weeks ago... and a little earlier than expected... I gave birth to our beautiful baby boy... we have called him... JASPER.

"It's been a whirlwind!! The most incredible life changing experience.. it's beyond anything I've ever felt.. it's a love so strong and overwhelming.. I just cry when I look at him! I feel truly blessed that he's mine.

"Thank you for all your wonderful messages - and for a lot of you - going on this journey with me, and letting me share my stories and pictures with you all. There's going to be a few more on here soon!

"I also want to thank the most amazing midwives and doctors at Saint Mary's hospital that took care of us both so well.. what amazing, hard working people..

"Welcome to the world Jasper... Your mummy and daddy love you so very much. And I can't wait to see what the universe has in store for you.

"I'll be right there by your side, every step of the way."

