Emmerdale SPOILERS: Chas is shocked by latest Aaron twist

Chas Dingle is left horrified in tonight's Emmerdale when she discovers Aaron lashed out and hit Liv.

New mum Chas hasn't been in the loop about Aaron's revenge plan against Wendy and Luke.

She has no idea that last week he smashed up Wendy's house and threatened Luke.

Liv got caught in the crossfire (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale cast unite to support former co-star in the West End

But after he accidentally ended up injuring sister Liv when she got caught up in his rage, it was clear things had gone too far.

Liv decides tonight (Tuesday December 17) that enough is enough and it's time to fill Chas in on what happened.

Chas is absolutely stunned as she discovers the truth and just how angry her son is.

She decides, as his mother, it's her job to intervene, but how will Aaron react to the confrontation?

Is his mother's support enough to help Aaron turn it around? (Credit: ITV)

Is a bit of motherly love all he needs - or could it tip him even further over the edge?

We know that later this week Aaron will hit rock bottom as he struggles to cope with life without husband Robert Sugden by his side.

When Aaron discovers Robert has written a letter to Victoria Sugden and not to him he drives to the woods in Robert's car and completely breaks down, not wanting to see anyone or anything.

Later, Cain and Sam find Robert's Porsche abandoned in the woods and they all start to fear the worst as they race to find Aaron.

But while everyone is searching for a heartbroken Aaron, Liv is about to find herself in grave danger.

Liv searches for her brother next week (Credit: ITV)

While searching for her brother, Liv spots something in the water as she crosses a footbridge and she reaches down to get it.

However, just as she gets near the water's edge, Liv collapses and has a seizure, leaving her in serious danger.

Will anyone find Live before it's too late? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: New Year Emmerdale in 10 pictures

In a vulnerable state and with no one around, can anyone find Liv before something awful happens?

And what about Aaron? Where has he disappeared to, and why?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Do you think Liv and Aaron will be okay? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!