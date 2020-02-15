Emmerdale fans terrified for Johnny as Pierce goes to KILL him

Fans of Emmerdale are living in fear for little Johnny after Pierce Harris hinted he was about to kill him.

Johnny has been kidnapped by Graham Foster's murderer Pierce alongside his mother Vanessa Woodfield.

He threatened to kill Johnny to keep Vanessa quiet (Credit: ITV)

She has been tied up in the kitchen of one of the empty cottages in the village while the rest of the village think she's going to France for a holiday with her son.

Even her partner Charity doesn't know something is wrong - instead thinking Vanessa just left after they had another row.

Vanessa desperately tried to escape Pierce but instead of summoning help to free her and her son, she tried to fight him - with him winning the dramatic fight.

Read more: Emmerdale fans glad to see Moira return and back to herself

She was dragged back into the kitchen and chained to the oven - before Pierce revealed she would have to pay for trying to escape - and hinted he was about to kill Johnny.

He told her: "The trouble is I can't believe a word you say and I did warn you not to try anything else.

"I was trying to be a nice guy, you just wouldn't let me. And now I've got to do this. It's all your fault - you're making me do this."

Pierce kidnapped Johnny earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

"You touch one hair on that boy's head and I will end you," she said.

He walked off upstairs as Johnny shouted for his mummy and ominously picked up the baby monitor and said: "Hey champ. Let's just turn this off, shall we??"

Vanessa began sobbing for her son, convinced he was about to be murdered - and fans agreed with one saying: "NOT Johnny!"

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Will Vanessa Woodfield die as Pierce Harris holds her hostage?

A second said: "Physically couldn't watch #Emmerdale tonight because they've decided Johnny could be Pierce's next victim... end this storyline... it's horrible."

A third said: "The bit where Pierce said he was gonna hurt Johnny and the monitor being switched off was horrific. Way to far."

A fourth said: "I wanted to jump through my TV and smash Pierce over the head with a frying pan. Poor Johnny. #Emmerdale"

Do you think Pierce would kill Johnny? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!