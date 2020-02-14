Emmerdale SPOILERS: Will Vanessa Woodfield die as Pierce Harris holds her hostage?

In tonight's episode of Emmerdale, things look darker than ever for Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) who, along with her son Johnny, has been kidnapped by villainous Pierce Harris.

Fans were terrified when vengeful Pierce led poor Vanessa into a dangerous trap after grabbing her son's hand.

Pierce trapped Vanessa by grabbing Johnny (Credit ITV)

Both Vanessa and Johnny are now being held hostage by Pierce, in a bid to use them to get to ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) who he attacked and raped before being sent to prison.

Since she heard that Pierce, who raped her on their wedding night, was up for parole, Rhona had been worried about what he might do, should he get out of prison.

It looks like Rhona was right to worry as Pierce seems more dangerous and vengeful than ever.

As Vanessa fears for son Johnny's life and what Pierce is capable of doing, Pierce allows her to hear from Johnny via a baby monitor.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over Charity and Vanessa reunion

Meanwhile, Charity (Emma Atkins), Tracy (Amy Walsh) and Rhona become concerned about Vanessa's whereabouts and start to wonder where she could have disappeared to.

While Tracy and Rhona continue to worry, Charity becomes angry as she decides that Vanessa has walked out on her, and is totally oblivious to the danger that she is in, leaving an angry and upset voicemail on her partner's phone.

Vanessa and Charity reunited last year (Credit ITV)

Vanessa tells Pierce that Charity will find her, but the voicemail creates a different impression and it seems like Pierce has Vanessa trapped exactly where he wants her, as Charity has no idea about what has really happened.

Read more: Emmerdale confirms hour-long special for terrifying Pierce Harris plot climax?

When Vanessa realises that fighting back is her only option, Pierce threatens to hurt Johnny and leaves Vanessa facing every parent's worst nightmare - being powerless to protect her son.

Pierce has Vanessa locked up (Credit: ITV)

Will Vanessa manage to keep Johnny safe or will Pierce harm him?

The drama is set to continue next week when the hostage situation that Vanessa and Johnny have found themselves in will intensify.

What is Pierce's long-term plan - will Vanessa and Johnny make it out alive?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think the outcome of this story will be.