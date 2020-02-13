Emmerdale fans glad to see Moira return and back to herself

Fans of Emmerdale were glad to see Moira Dingle return to the village last night and she appeared to be back to her normal self.

A couple of weeks ago, Moira decided to go to stay with Nana Barton to give herself a break away from everything and to stop relying on alcohol for comfort.

In last night's episode (Wednesday February 12 2020), Matty and Amy found themselves caught up in a difficult situation as they were chased by rustlers, who were stealing sheep from Butlers farm.

Moira returned to the village (Credit: ITV Hub)

Luckily Moira came back just in time and scared the rustlers away with a gun.

Although Matty still wasn't happy with his mum and refused to be put through anymore stress, she managed to convince him she had changed.

Viewers were glad to see Moira back to her usual self.

Tonight’s Moira, is the Moira I love to see 🤩💚 #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) February 12, 2020

The Mighty Moira is back - yeah!! 👏 — Lorna Wells (@Lorna7578) February 13, 2020

'Aye and you'd still be ugly if I smashed your teeth in!' hahahaha yaaaaas Moira! #Emmerdale — Laura 💙 (@LaurzieJayx12) February 12, 2020

Moira also made her return well known and told her husband Cain, who she is separated from, that she plans on seeing her son Isaac and stepson Kyle.

Last year, Moira had an affair with farmhand Nate Robinson.

When Cain found out the truth, Nate revealed to Cain that he's actually his son, and he planned to ruin his life as revenge for abandoning him.

Moira had an affair with Nate (Credit: ITV)

But Cain had no idea his ex-girlfriend Cara was even pregnant and Nate realised he made a terrible mistake.

Tonight's Moira is the Moira I love to see.

Moira struggled to accept her marriage to Cain was over and turned to alcohol to cope.

But her son Matty became fed up of her behaviour and moved out. Meanwhile her nephew Pete was also sick of how she was acting and ended up leaving Butlers farm to work at Wylies farm with Nate.

Moira and Cain's marriage broke down after he found out about her affair with Nate (Credit: ITV)

After it seemed everyone had turned their back on her, Moira decided to leave the village to stay with Nana Barton.

It seems she managed to get her head straight in that time. But now Moira is back, will she be able to prove she's changed?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

