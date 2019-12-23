Emmerdale's Arthur and Dotty actors Alfie Clarke and Tilly-Rue Foster pose for picture as they finish filming for the year

Actors Alfie Clarke and Tilly-Rue Foster, who plays Arthur and Dotty Thomas in Emmerdale, have posed for a sweet picture together as they finish filming for the year.

Alfie's mum Fiona posted the picture to her Twitter account of the two stars having a cuddle.

Last day of filming this year for these 2 😍 pic.twitter.com/4mQkYpXCFm — Fiona (@FionaCimatti) December 20, 2019

She tweeted: "Last day of filming this year for these two."

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: "Love little Arthur (though he is being naughty right now!) Love the picture of them both. so cute xxx."

A second tweeted: "So lovely these two xx."

A third added: "How cute is this pic xxx. Merry Christmas everyone x."

Emmerdale viewers know Alfie and Tilly play siblings Arthur and Dotty.

Tilly has played Dotty since she was a baby (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Tilly joined Emmerdale in 2016 as Dotty alongside fellow child actor Ellerie Carroll, however Tilly is now the only actress to play the part.

Alfie has been playing Arthur for 10 years, joining the soap in 2009.

Currently Arthur is at the centre of a bullying storyline.

Arthur has been bullying Archie Breckle, the son of his mum Laurel's boyfriend, Jai.

Back in September Archie was brought back to Emmerdale village after the sudden death of his mum Rachel.

Archie's uncle Dan brought the little boy to live with Jai.

For the first few weeks Archie didn't speak a word, until Arthur managed to bring him out of shis shell.

Arthur and Archie appeared to get on well at first (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

Read More: Emmerdale's Isabel Hodgins was terrified of giving birth as Victoria Sugden

However Arthur soon became jealous of the attention Archie was getting and began tormenting him.

After Arthur knocked Archie unconscious, Laurel and Jai found bruises on the little boy and questioned where they had come from, but Arthur lied blaming family friend Jimmy King.

A couple of weeks ago, Archie slapped Jimmy's daughter Angelica after she and Arthur had been cruel to him.

Seeing this, Jimmy pulled Archie off his daughter, but when Archie ran away, Jai was quick to blame Jimmy, not knowing that Arthur had encourage him too.

Arthur began tormenting Archie (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale viewers disgusted as 'vicious' Sarah lashes out at Noah

When Arthur learned Archie had really run away, he went to the woods, where he knew he would be, and bullied him into coming home.

Although Arthur picks on Archie in the soap, in real life, actors Alfie and Kai Assi, who plays Archie, are "best buddies".

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!