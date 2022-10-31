Emmerdale: Who was shot? 4 characters who could be in danger

Emmerdale characters Cain and Al got into a huge fight in tonight’s episode (Monday, October 31) but who was shot?

Cain discovered Al had been having an affair with Chas and confronted him in a barn with a gun.

As the two reached for the gun, a shot went off.

But who has been shot?

Emmerdale: Who was shot? Cain discovers Al and Chas’ affair

For months Emmerdale residents Chas and Al have been having an affair.

It began after Chas discovered Faith’s cancer had returned and was terminal.

She confided in Al and quickly the two began seeing each other.

Meanwhile Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what’s been going on.

Chas’s son Aaron recently discovered their affair. However Chas convinced him it was over.

Last week, Chas and Al secretly planned to flee the village after Faith’s funeral.

However after the funeral Chas told Al she wanted to stay for a bit longer. As they hugged, Aaron saw them.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, October 31) Cain started to wonder why Chas and Aaron had fallen out.

Aaron made the decision to leave the village. He told his mum that he saw her with Al and decided to cut ties with her before walking away.

But soon Cain found Chas’s secret phone with messages, proving she had been having an affair.

When he rang the number, he was enraged realising she had been having an affair with Al.

Emmerdale: Who was shot?

Quickly Cain set a trap for Al and tricked him into meeting at a barn.

Meanwhile Paddy prepared to take Chas away, but she realised her secret phone had gone missing.

At the barn, Cain confronted Al with a shotgun, however he told him it was just for show.

As the two men started to fight, both of them reached for the gun.

Outside the barn, a gunshot went off. But who has been shot?

Al Chapman

Al was in the barn and Cain was determined to fight him.

Both men reached for the gun, but was it Al who was shot?

Cain Dingle

There is a chance that Al got hold of the gun and shot Cain.

If Al has shot Cain, how would Chas react?

What would this mean for their relationship?

Chas Dingle

Chas discovered that her phone was missing and soon realised that it must’ve been Cain who found it.

Knowing what her brother is capable of, did she go to try and find Cain and Al?

If she did, could she be the one who has been shot?

Aaron Dingle

Aaron left the village having washed his hands of Chas.

But as he was leaving the village, could he have spotted Al’s car by the barn?

Could Aaron have turned up just before the gun went off?

