Emmerdale character Cain Dingle is currently in prison and is missing his family

However in tonight’s scenes (Friday, December 23 2022) it became clear something else was bothering him.

He was seen calling a mystery person. But who was Cain on the phone to in Emmerdale?

Cain has been receiving letters from a mystery person (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who was Cain on the phone to?

In tonight’s episode Cain received some letters at the prison but ripped them up before reading them.

Meanwhile at home Moira discovered gifts had been left for Kyle and Isaac.

She handed Kyle and Isaac a present each but admitted that she didn’t know who they were from.

Kyle was thrilled with his new toy car, believing it was from his dad.

She went to visit Cain in prison and questioned him on the gifts.

Cain pretended he sent them but it was clear something was worrying him.

Later Cain was on the phone to someone. He told them to come and visit him on Christmas day, but who was Cain on the phone to?

Cain was on the phone to his brother, Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets a visitor on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day Cain gets a visitor in prison.

The person on the end of the phone has now come to visit him face to face.

His visitor is a man named Caleb. And it soon becomes clear Caleb is Cain’s brother.

Cain and Caleb finally talk and Caleb tells him he was surprised to learn that their mum, Faith, had died.

Cain had previously told Caleb that Faith had died 30 years ago, telling his brother a lie.

Clearly confused, Caleb has a lot of questions.

Caleb is devastated, blaming Cain for preventing him from getting to know his family.

Cain tells Caleb to stay away from The Dingles.

But, will Caleb take his advice and leave Cain alone?

Or, is Caleb here to stay?

Will he get the answers he needs?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

