Emmerdale character Victoria Sugden mentioned her dad in tonight’s episode of the soap (Monday, July 4 2022).

But who is Victoria’s dad, what happened to him and who are his other relatives?

Emmerdale: Who is Victoria’s dad?

Victoria’s dad is Jack Sugden.

Emmerdale Jack Sugden: Who is he?

Jack Sugden is the son of Annie and Jacob Sugden.

He was born on November 28 1947.

Jack is the brother of Peggy Skilbeck and Joe Sugden.

Jack is one of the original characters in Emmerdale. He appeared in the first episode of the soap on October 16 1972, when the show was known as Emmerdale Farm.

Who played Jack Sugden?

Jack was played by two actors.

From 1972 until 1976, he was played by Andrew Burt.

When Jack returned in 1980, Clive Hornby took on the role and played Jack until he left the village in 2008.

Jack has four children altogether (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How many children does Jack have? How many times has he been married

Jack has four children altogether and has been married three times.

Before the show’s beginning in 1964, Jack got Ruth Harker, also known as Patricia Merrick, pregnant.

She gave birth to a son in November the same year, who they called Jackie Merrick.

Jack and Patricia got married but he had an affair with reporter Karen Moore.

Patricia made Jack choose between them and he went back to Patricia.

Eventually Patricia fell pregnant with another baby and gave birth to Robert Sugden in April 1986.

The same year, Patricia was killed in a car accident.

Jack went on to marry Sarah Connolly.

Sarah died in a barn fire (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

They had a daughter, Victoria in 1994 and in 2000 they adopted Andy Hopwood, who became Andy Sugden.

After Sarah had an affair with their lodger Richie Carter, Sarah left Jack and she refused to let her see the kids.

Richie took Sarah into the barn to try and convince her not to return to Jack.

However Andy thought the barn was empty and set a fire so Jack could claim on the insurance.

Sarah ended up dying in the fire and Jack was arrested for murder.

Eventually the case collapsed after Andy confessed the truth to Richie and Richie was unable to face sending young Andy to prison.

Woolpack landlady Diane Blackstock stood by Jack and the two eventually started dating.

In 2004 they got married and although Jack died in 2009, she has continued to be there for his children.

Jack died in 2009 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Jack die?

In February 2008, Jack flew out to Spain when his mother wasn’t well.

However he never returned.

Andy went out to visit Jack and Annie in the summer of 2008.

But on February 5 2009 Victoria and Daz Eden (who was Andy’s biological half-brother) were planning to go visit Annie and Jack over half term when Annie phoned the Woolpack with terrible news.

The family were informed that Jack had died of a heart attack.

Diane flew out to Spain so she could bring Jack’s body back home while Val and Eric Pollard arranged his funeral.

Jack was buried on February 10 2009 next to his family members.

Debbie and Andy’s daughter Sarah is named after her grandmother (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Jack and Sarah Sugden Jr

Andy Sugden has two children with Debbie Dingle.

His daughter Sarah is named after his adoptive mother and son Jack is named after his adoptive dad.

