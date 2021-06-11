Emmerdale: Where has Zak Dingle been? Head of Dingle clan makes shock return

Emmerdale legend Zak Dingle made a shock return in tonight’s episode (Friday, June 11), but where has Zak been?

In tonight’s episode of the soap Vinny received a text from Aaron. Vinny had recently missed a call from Aaron’s sister Liv, who fled the village a few weeks ago,

He told Aaron, however he was texting Vinny for anymore news on Liv.

Zak is back (Credit: ITV)

Mandy told Vinny that Aaron was just worried about her. As Mandy prepared to head out, she and Vinny were left shocked as Zak walked through the door.

He immediately asked Mandy what was going on with Liv going missing and Mandy took him for a drink to fill him in.

Emmerdale: Where has Zak Dingle been?

Since 2018, Zak has been living in Scotland on and off.

Over the last few months, Zak has been back up in Scotland, however he does technically still live in the village.

Zak and Debbie have been living in Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Currently his granddaughter, Debbie, owns and runs a garage up there which was left by Zak’s late wife Lisa, who died in 2019.

Lisa and Zak returned to the village in 2019 and got remarried, but Lisa died on her wedding day.

Later Zak went back up to Scotland but has returned for family events, such as Eve’s christening in March 2020. His last return was in January 2021.

He went back to Scotland to help Debbie find someone to run the garage.

Zak was married to Lisa (Credit: ITV)

However it looks like he’s back now to help the Dingle family as they continue to try and track down Liv.

Next week it looks like Aaron and Ben manage to find Liv, who has been staying at a caravan park with her mum.

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 11) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

