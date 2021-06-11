Emmerdale fans have complained on Twitter about the scenes which saw Meena shut Princess in a hot car, with some mentioning the RSPCA in their tweets.

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, June 11 2021) Andrea and Charles prepared to go away on a camping trip with Andrea’s daughter Millie and Millie’s dog Princess.

However when Andrea suggested they leave Princess with Charles’s son Ethan, Millie wasn’t happy and stormed off inside.

Princess is Andrea and Millie (Credit: ITV)

Andrea left Princess tied up outside as she went in to talk to Millie.

Emmerdale: Meena shuts Princess the dog in a hot car

Princess was left outside alone and soon someone came along and lured Princess into the car, which was boiling hot due to the hot weather.

They then shut Princess inside and the poor dog couldn’t escape.

Soon David came along and saw Princess inside and opened the car. Charles rushed over and took Princess straight to the vets.

Meena shut Princess in the car (Credit: ITV)

Paddy told Charles and Andrea that Princess had heat stroke.

Later it was revealed that it was David’s girlfriend, Meena, who trapped the dog in the car in an attempt to stop Charles and Andrea going on their trip.

However viewers were not impressed with the scenes and mentioned the RSPCA in their tweets as they complained about the soap showing animal abuse.

How dare toy show this! A little poor defenceless dog trapped in a hot car.

TOO FAR @emmerdale TOO FAR 😡😡😡😡😡 HOW DARE YOU SHOW THIS! A LITTLE POOR DEFENCELESS DOG TRAPPED IN A HOT CAR 🤬 THE @RSPCA_official SHOULD COMPLAIN STRAIGHTAWAY! GABBY IS SUCH A BITCH I HATE HER! AS A DOG LOVER I CANT WATCH THIS 😟 #emmerdale I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU FOR THIS — Chloe Stothers (@CSRizzoli23) June 10, 2021

#emmerdale Now they are using animal abuse to get ratings. Who in charge actually thinks this is a good idea. @RSPCA_official @emmerdale — CeciliaMP (@lady_cp) June 10, 2021

The writers of Emmerdale seem to have a habit of showing dog cruelty, ie vicars wife running over daisy while drunk and didn’t Andrea hit a dog the night Graham was killed! The Series producers really need to go. — Why o Why (@jbing462) June 10, 2021

I hope whoever put the dog in the car is shown to be arrested & prosecuted. What's the point of needless animal abuse then? #emmerdale — I Know Who I Am (@JaneFonder) June 10, 2021

Entertainment Daily contacted Emmerdale for comment on this story and a rep said: “The actions of Meena were extremely cruel and hopefully a reminder to the audience how dangerous it is to leave a dog in a car, especially on a warm day.”

What happens next?

In tonight’s episode of the soap (Friday, June 11) Meena opens up to Diane about her past.

Will anyone find out she was the one who hurt Princess?

Entertainment Daily has also contacted the RSPCA for comment on this story.

Emmerdale continues tonight (June 11) at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

