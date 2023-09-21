Emmerdale's Ryan, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale: What happens next as Ryan’s secret love child is revealed?

We didn't see that one coming

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, September 21), Gail met up with a woman named Sophie at the Allotment.

Her shocking secret was then exposed as it was revealed that Ryan has a secret love child.

What happens next in Emmerdale as Ryan’s secret love child is revealed?

Ryan has a secret love child (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ryan and Gail’s secret love child

Tonight, Gail asked Chas if she could have a few hours off of work, pretending that she needed an emergency dentist appointment.

However, she then headed to the Allotment and met up with a woman named Sophie.

She told her that she wasn’t supposed to be in touch with her but Sophie said that she needed someone to talk to.

Sophie then told Gail that her 13-year-old, adopted son – Oscar – was very ill. The prognosis was only good if he gets a transplant.

Sophie wasn’t suitable to give Oscar the bone marrow, but she hoped that Oscar’s birth mum – Gail – could get tested to see whether she was a match.

If Gail wasn’t a match, Sophie wanted to see if Oscar’s birth father – Ryan – was a match.

Gail then pretended that she wasn’t in touch with Ryan and that she would help Sophie support Oscar herself.

After their meet-up, Gail then messaged Sophie and agreed to go and have a test done the next day.

Ryan finds out about his son (Credit: ITV)

What happens next as Ryan’s secret child is revealed?

Gail made it clear tonight that she didn’t want Sophie tracking Ryan down.

In fact, she pretended that she didn’t even know where Ryan was herself.

Emmerdale spoilers for next week though reveal that Ryan finally finds out what Gail’s big secret is. The weight of it is heavy between them – but does this mean he’s found out he’s the dad? Or just that she has a son?

As Gail’s secret finally comes out, Ryan has a lot to process. But, will either Gail or Ryan be a match for Oscar? And, what does this mean for Ryan and Gail’s relationship?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Gail Enjoys Her Meal With Ryan and Then Receives A Mysterious Phone Call (20/9/23)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

