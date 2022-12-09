Vinny looking angry and Mandy looking horrified in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: Vinny leaves fans furious after he lashes out at Mandy

Vinny has been gambling

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have turned on Vinny after his thoughtlessness and callous behaviour upset mum Mandy.

In his grief at losing wife Liv, Vinny has gotten sadder and angrier.

Recent scenes on the soap saw Vinny turn to gambling, through Jimmy.

When Mandy found out, she was furious and tried to get Vinny to stop, but Vinny didn’t react well.

Vinny plays poker with Jimmy, David, Will and other men, while Charity looks on, disapproving on Emmerdale
Vinny has started gambing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans air their displeasure at Vinny

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, December 8), Mandy tried to speak to Vinny about the dangers of gambling.

She worried he was using gambling as a distraction from his grief.

But Vinny was furious with his mum and had a go at her, saying it had been so long since he was able to have fun.

Mandy feared her son would get into trouble with gambling, but Vinny didn’t see it that way.

Vinny lashed out at Mandy (Credit: ITV)

As Vinny got increasingly angry, Mandy offered to order them both a takeaway.

But Vinny screamed at her and told her to get out.

Fans of Emmerdale were upset to see Vinny turn on Mandy when confronted.

On Twitter, the viewers posted their displeasure at Vinny’s behaviour.

“Vinny pushing Mandy away. That scene was heartbreaking,” said one viewer.

“Vinny needs to be grateful that his step mum Mandy is trying to help him,” another fan said.

Others noted the similarities between Vinny and his father Paul, who was a gambling addict.

“Not only is Vinny gambling he’s now getting angry like his dad…” said one viewer.

“Vinny is turning into his dad,” another viewer agreed.

“Vinny, your mum is just looking out for you,” said a commenter.

Who was Vinny’s father on Emmerdale?

Vinny is the son of Mandy’s previous partner, Paul Ashdale.

He was raised by Mandy after Paul left them both, and views Mandy as his mother.

The pair joined Emmerdale in 2018, when Mandy returned to the village, with Vinny in tow.

However, Vinny’s father soon came to the village seeking a reunion with his now-adult son.

Paul menaces Vinny in the woods on Emmerdale
Gambling addict Paul was Vinny’s abusive father (Credit: ITV)

However Paul was still gambling and ended up abusing Vinny to keep his secret.

Paul and Mandy got back together but she was unaware that Paul had been hurting their son.

Vinny’s girlfriend Liv found out what Paul had been doing to Vinny and confronted him on his wedding day.

But Paul was killed in a gas explosion after Jimmy crashed into the wedding barn.

Emmerdale - Liv Wants The Truth About Paul Abusing Vinny

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

