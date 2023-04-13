Emmerdale viewers left reeling at soap’s continuity errors

Fans of Emmerdale were left reeling following Tuesday night’s episode, as a series of continuity errors left them wondering what was going on. But was there reason for the chaos?

The April 11 episode of the soap saw the village hit by a sudden snowstorm. As the snow fell, Caleb and Kim finalised details on the stud farm that they’re planning on purchasing together.

Meanwhile, Marlon attempted to talk sense into Rhona. She was agonising over whether to let ex-husband Gus have one of her embryos to use with his new wife.

Last night’s episode saw the village hit by a blanket of snow (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale hit with mid-April snowstorm

But, as the episode aired, viewers noticed a curious discrepancy between scenes. At times, it appeared to be snowing – or covered in snow – while the village appeared to be normal in other shots.

Meanwhile, some viewers pointed out how strange it was that snow appeared to be falling so thick and fast in mid-April. However, this is because Emmerdale is usually filmed five weeks in advance.

Therefore, many of Tuesday night’s scenes would have been filmed during March’s inclement weather, which saw the UK beset by snow and ice.

The Emmerdale set was shut down due to the extreme weather conditions (Credit: ITV)

Viewers call out soap’s continuity errors

As the episode aired, the soap’s fans took to social media to comment upon the strange weather Emmerdale was exhibiting. Some found the lack of continuity between scenes to be particularly frustrating.

“Snow, no snow, snow, no snow, WTF are the continuity people doing on Emmerdale?” asked one infuriated fan.

Snow , no snow , snow , no snow WTF are the continuity people doing on Emmerdale #emmerdale — Kevin Finnerty 🇮🇪 (@scipfish) April 11, 2023

“So we have thick snow one minute, then none the next! Come on Emmerdale, sort out the filming! This goes from bad to worse,” said another.

So we have thick snow one minute, then none the next! Come on @emmerdale sort out the filming! This goes from bad to worse. #Emmerdale — Michelle Walker (@Zombiechick1967) April 11, 2023

“One minute there’s a snow storm and loads of snow then there’s nothing,” pointed out another.

#emmerdale one minute there’s a snow storm and loads of snow then there’s nothing — Tuesday’s Child (@tracytaylor66) April 11, 2023

“You can tell when they must have filmed these Emmerdale scenes with all the snow…” pointed out another.

you can tell when they must have filmed these @emmerdale scenes with all the snow… #emmerdale — kelvin pinnock (@kelvin5385) April 11, 2023

It looked pretty, but viewers were frustrated by the lack of continuity between scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale set shut down due to UK snowstorms

It was revealed last month that the Emmerdale set was shut down as snow fell on the UK. This came amidst safety concerns for the crew and the set of the show.

While business as usual was quickly resumed, these scenes are being aired this week due to Emmerdale’s weeks-ahead filming schedule.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!